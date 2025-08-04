Pope to Medjugorje youth gathering: ‘No-one walks alone’

Pope Leo tells young people gathered for the 36th International Youth Festival in Medjugorje to "walk together, support each other, and inspire one another".

By Augustine Asta

Pope Leo XIV has urged young people to follow the example of the Virgin Mary by seeking genuine human connection, in a message to the thousands of pilgrims gathered for the 36th International Youth Festival in Medjugorje.

The Youth Festival, held at the Marian shrine in Medjugorje, Bosnia and Herzegovina, runs this year from August 4 to 8 and draws young people from across the globe.

Pope Leo said that the theme for this year’s edition—“We will go to the house of the Lord” (Psalm 122:1)—resonated deeply with him.

He described it as “evocative of a journey, of a longing that moves us toward God, toward His dwelling place, where we can truly feel at home—because it is there that His love awaits us.”

Jesus, the Only True Way

“How can we walk toward the house of the Lord without losing our way?” the Pope asked. In answer, he cited Jesus’ own words: “I am the way” (John 14:6).

“It is Christ Himself who accompanies us, guides us, and strengthens us along the road,” he said. “His Spirit opens our eyes and helps us see what we could never understand on our own.”

On the road of life, Pope Leo emphasized, “no one walks alone.” Our paths are always intertwined with those of others. “We are made for encounter, for walking together, and for discovering a shared goal,” he said.

Drawing on a reflection by St. Augustine, the Pope emphasized that the house of the Lord is not a distant goal, but rather the joy of a journey shared—as a pilgrim people: "Let us go, let us go!"—they say to one another. And in so doing, “they ignite one another and become a single flame. That one flame, born of those who share the fire within them, lights the path ahead.”

“No one walks alone,” Pope Leo repeated. “We encourage each other. We ignite each other. The flames of our hearts unite to become one great fire that lights the way forward. You too, dear young people, are not solitary pilgrims. This path toward the Lord is one we walk together. That is the beauty of a faith lived out in the Church.”

In the Image of the Virgin Mary

Through these daily encounters, said the Pope, “we can walk together on our pilgrimage to the house of the Lord.” But in a world that is increasingly globalized and shaped by artificial intelligence and digital technology, Pope Leo issued a strong reminder:

“Remember: no algorithm will ever replace an embrace, a look, a real encounter—not with God, not with our friends, not with our families.”

“Think of Mary,” he urged.

Mary, the Pope recalled, also set out on a difficult journey to visit her cousin Elizabeth. It wasn’t easy, he noted, “but she went—and that meeting brought joy. John the Baptist leapt in his mother’s womb, recognizing in Mary the living presence of the Lord.”

Following Mary’s example, the Pope encouraged young people to seek authentic connection:

“Rejoice together, and don’t be afraid to weep with those who weep.”

The Language of Faith and Love

In a world marked by cultural and linguistic diversity, Pope Leo called the youth to courage. Because, he said, “there is a language stronger than any barrier: the language of faith, nourished by the love of God.”

He reminded the festival’s participants that they are “all members of His Body, the Church.” Hence his invitation:

“Meet each other, get to know one another, share. It is only in walking together, supporting each other, and inspiring one another that we will reach the house of the Lord.”