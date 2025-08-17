Pope offers prayers for flood victims in Pakistan, Nepal, and India

Following the Angelus prayer in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo remembers victims and their families after flash floods kill more than 300 people in Pakistan, Nepal, and India-administered Kashmir.

By Kielce Gussie

After praying the Angelus in Freedom Square (Piazza della Libertà) in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo expressed his closeness to the people in Pakistan, India, and Nepal who have been affected by severe flooding.

The Pope shared his prayers “for the victims and their families, and for all those who are suffering as a result of this calamity.” More than 300 people have been killed in northwest Pakistan, India-administered Kashmir, and Nepal after two days of torrential rains and flash floods.

Aftermath of a storm that caused heavy rains and flooding in Bayshonai Kalay in Buner (AKHTAR SOOMRO)

In Pakistan, officials report rescue teams have evacuated more than 3,500 tourists trapped in areas hit by the floods since Thursday. Over ten villages in the Nuner region were destroyed by the flooding, and landslides and devastated roads kept workers from reaching communities.



Reiterating his ongoing calls for peace in the world, Pope Leo also expressed his desire that efforts to end wars and promote peace come to fruition and that, “in every negotiation, the common good of peoples may always be given priority.”

Signs of hope

In the midst of the summer months, the Pope said he has received news of different cultural and evangelization initiatives, sometimes organized in places where people vacation. He pointed out how encouraging it is “to see how a passion for the Gospel inspires the creativity and commitment of groups and associations of all ages.”

The Pope used the example of the youth mission that was held recently in Riccione, Italy, and he expressed his gratitude for everyone who helped promote and participate in these types of events.