Pope expresses condolences on sudden death of Eyptian pilgrim

Pope Leo expresses his deep sorrow upon receiving news of the sudden death of an 18-year old Eyptian youth, Pascale Rafic, who was traveling to Rome to participate in the Jubilee of Youth.

Vatican News



The Holy See Press Office issued a communiqué on Saturday morning, 2 August, noting Pope Leo XIV's "deep sorrow" over the news of the sudden death of 18-year old Pascale Rafic, a young Eyptian on her way to Rome to participate in the Jubilee of Youth.



The Pope contacted Jean-Marie Chami, Titular Bishop of Tarsus and Auxiliary Bishop of the Patriarchate of Antioch of the Greek Melkites for Egypt, Sudan and South Sudan, to offer "his spiritual closeness to the young woman’s family and the entire community."



Later in the day he is scheduled to welcome to the Vatican a group of pilgrims who were traveling with Pascale, a meeting that will offer time for prayer and spiritual comfort for the young people saddened by the tragic news.



The Pope assured all those mourning of his "heartfelt prayers" and invoked "the Lord’s comfort and consolation upon Pascale’s family members, friends and all of those who grieve her loss."