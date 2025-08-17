Pope at lunch with the poor: We are God’s most beautiful creation

Pope Leo XIV greets the guests before lunch at the Borgo Laudato Si’, in the gardens of the Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo (@Vatican Media)

Before sharing a lunch with the poor supported by Caritas Albano in the Gardens of the Pontifical Villas, the Pope explained that each one of us is made in the image of God, and that “we can find God’s presence in everyone.”

By Alessandro Di Bussolo

Amid the beauty of nature and creation in the Gardens of the Pontifical Villas at Castel Gandolfo and beneath the large gazebo set up for the lunch with the poor, Pope Leo XIV, speaking off the cuff, invited everyone to reflect on the fact that “the most beautiful of all creation is that which was made in God’s image—that is, each one of us.”

Each person, he said, reflects that image of God. It is essential that we always remember this truth: we can encounter God’s presence in every individual. And so, even this afternoon’s gathering for lunch—organized by the Borgo Laudato Si’ and the Diocese of Albano Laziale—is an experience of communion, of fraternity, of being together with God.

Breaking bread and sharing the Lord’s gifts

Looking out at the more than one hundred guests—poor and vulnerable people supported by the diocesan Caritas of Albano, including residents of shelters and group homes, the homeless, and those supported by listening centers—the Pope spoke of the deep meaning behind “breaking bread together, a gesture that for us all is deeply significant: the act through which we recognize Jesus Christ present among us.”

The Pope shares a meal with people experiencing poverty from the Diocese of Albano Laziale in the Gardens of the Pontifical Villas. (@Vatican Media)

He continued: “It is the Holy Mass—but it is also all of us gathered around the table, sharing the gifts the Lord has given us.”

Before the meal, Pope Leo asked for God’s blessing “upon the gifts we are about to receive,” upon all “who worked to prepare this meal for us,” and for those who made this celebration possible. He ended by praying: “Help us, Lord, to always live united in Your love.”

Cardinal Baggio: The Borgo Laudato Si’ opens its doors to those in need

In his remarks to the Pope and those present, Cardinal Fabio Baggio—Director General of the Laudato Si’ Center for Advanced Formation and Undersecretary of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development—emphasized: “Today we witness the fulfillment of Pope Francis’ prophetic dream: the Borgo Laudato Si’ is not merely a place, but a way of living the Gospel that first and foremost opens its doors to those in need—to the poor, to the excluded.”

The communal table set for the Pope’s lunch, arranged beneath a gazebo in the Borgo Laudato Si’ at Castel Gandolfo. (@VATICAN MEDIA)

Before speeches or inaugurations, he said, comes fraternal sharing, because “Gospel hospitality begins with the poor.” He also noted: “There can be no authentic ecology without social justice. This is the great teaching of Laudato Si’ and of the Church’s Social Doctrine. Christian charity fulfills and surpasses justice, transforming it into tangible love.”



Bishop Viva: The beauty of the Gospel made concrete

Before the meal, Bishop Vincenzo Viva of Albano also offered words of welcome, presenting the guests to Pope Leo XIV: “In the faces of those seated at these tables today, we see the beauty of the Gospel made concrete—living testimony of who we are as the Church of Albano.”

He added: “There is no ‘us’ and ‘them,’ no benefactors and beneficiaries: there are only people sharing bread—and with it, their stories, their struggles, and their hopes.”