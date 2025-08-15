Pope at Angelus: Mary is an icon of hope

During the Angelus prayer at Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV urges everyone as pilgrims on the journey of life to turn their gaze to Mary, the Mother of God.

By Kielce Gussie

After presiding over Mass on the Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV began his Angelus reflection by citing a document from the Second Vatican Council, which speaks about the Assumption of Mary. He highlighted that Mary “shines as an icon of hope for her pilgrim children throughout history.”

The Pope turned to Dante’s famous poem Paradiso and the prayer recited in the last canto. It praises the Virgin as “the living fountain-head of hope”. Pope Leo described Mary as a symbol of hope, which ties into the theme of this Jubilee Year—Pilgrims of hope.

He stressed that pilgrims need a goal to guide their journey, “a beautiful and attractive goal that guides their steps and revives them when they are tired, that always rekindles in their heart a desire and hope.”

The goal of this journey of life, the Pope reminded, is God and the human heart is drawn to the beauty of God.

Just as it is a mystery that Jesus became man, died, and rose again, the Pope reflected on the mystery of Mary as the mother of the Son of God. “It concerns a unique mystery of love, and thus of freedom.” Both Jesus and Mary, he recalled, said yes to their call in life. Mary’s entire life was a pilgrimage of hope with her son from birth to the heavenly homeland.

It is for this reason, Pope Leo said, when we face difficult times “as individuals, families and communities…let us life our gaze, let us look at her, our Mother, and we will rediscover the hope that does not disappoint.”