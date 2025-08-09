Pope appoints Cardinal Grech as envoy for celebration at Gozo Cathedral

Pope Leo appoints Cardinal Mario Grech as Special Envoy to the celebration marking fifty years since the coronation of the altarpiece of the Assumption, venerated in the Cathedral of Gozo, Malta.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, as his Special Envoy to a celebration marking fifty years since the coronation of the altarpiece of the Assumption in the Cathedral of Gozo, Malta.

The celebration will take place on the 15th of August 2025, on the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the same church where the image has stood above the main altar since 1791.

Cardinal Grech will be accompanied by Msgr. Tarcisio Camilleri, Vicar General of the Diocese of Gozo, and Msgr. Edward Zammit, Chancellor of the Diocesan Curia.

In a letter to Cardinal Grech on the 9th of August, Pope Leo reflected on the Virgin Mary's role in salvation history, describing her as “predestined and appointed by God above every creature as an advocate of grace and a model of holiness.” Writing in Latin, the Pope said that the feast would be an occasion for the Church to lovingly contemplate her Assumption and adorn her images with crowns of gold and precious stones as a sign of faith and love for God.

Pope Leo also shared his joy at learning, through a letter from Bishop Anthony Teuma and the Cathedral Chapter, of the upcoming anniversary. He noted that the event is an occasion not only to honour Mary, but to strengthen the faith of the people gathered “in the joy of the Gospel.”

The Holy Father said he had entrusted the mission to Cardinal Grech "in order to highlight the importance and joy of this event in an even more worthy manner".

Bringing his letter to a close, the Pope encouraged the faithful to witness to faith, hope, and charity during this Holy Year and extended his greetings to all those attending - bishops, civil authorities, clergy, religious, and lay faithful - assuring them of his closeness and prayers.