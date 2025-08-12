Caritas Albano: Our poor will be the first to dine with the Pope

After presiding over Mass on Sunday 17 August, Pope Leo will share lunch with some 100 people experiencing poverty from the Diocese of Albano, and the Director of Caritas Albano says 'they are all eager to speak with him, to share their stories and struggles.'

By Daniele Piccini

The last shall be first. Those who live on the margins of society and existence will be invited, by the host himself, to come forward and take the best seats at the table. That’s exactly what will happen on Sunday, 17 August, in Castel Gandolfo, where, after leading the Angelus, Pope Leo XIV will have lunch with guests of Caritas of the Diocese of Albano Laziale in the Borgo Laudato si’—a small corner of "earthly paradise" nestled in the gardens of the Pontifical Villas.

Just like the guests at the banquet parables in the Gospel, these men and women are already searching for their finest clothes. Some of them—though not all, due to the small size of the church—will participate in the 9:30 a.m. Mass that the Pope will provide over at the Sanctuary of Santa Maria della Rotonda in Albano.

A view of the Borgo Laudato si’ in the Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo.

“The homeless people who will be dining with the Pope on Sunday in the Pontifical Villas have asked us for the chance to take a shower—and to receive clean, nice clothes to wear for the occasion,” explains Caritas director Alessio Rossi, who is now fully dedicated to organizing the lunch.

In an interview with Vatican News' Daniele Piccini, the director gave insight into how this lunch came about and who these 100 men and women are that will share a meal with the Pope.

Director, you recently visited Borgo Laudato si’. How is the preparation going?

The guests will enter the Pontifical Villas through the gate on Piazza Pia in Albano. Inside the gardens, we’re setting up an area with gazebos where the lunch will take place. The Pope and his guests will all sit at one long, shared table. Those dining with Pope Leo XIV are people from our shelters, soup kitchens, and listening centers run by Caritas Albano. A local catering company will handle the meal service. The appetizers and desserts will be prepared by pizzerias and cafés in Albano.

The Bishop of Albano, Monsignor Vincenzo Viva, during a lunch with the poor.

What will the Pope and his guests eat?

The menu has been set: garden vegetable lasagna, eggplant parmesan, roast veal with wild greens, fruit salad, and a traditional dessert from the region.

Lunch will be preceded by an aperitif served in the gardens.

How did the idea for this lunch with the Pope and Caritas guests come about?

After Pope Leo XIV’s first visit to Albano on 20 July, I expressed to our bishop, Monsignor Vincenzo Viva, my wish to have the Holy Father meet with the poor. The bishop asked the Pope, and told us that he was very pleased with the idea. The Holy See then confirmed the opportunity to celebrate Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary of Santa Maria della Rotonda, with the liturgy animated by our guests, followed by lunch at Borgo Laudato si’. It was a great joy for us, and the entire Caritas team sprang into action enthusiastically.

In 2024, the Diocesan Caritas of Albano distributed over 48,000 meals to those in need. In the photo, the most recent Christmas lunch.

There will be around 100 guests. Who are they, and how did they come into contact with Caritas?

They include residents of our “Cardinal Pizzardo” shelter in Torvaianica for families and minors, the “Francesco” shelter for men, and fathers living in social housing.

Also joining will be guests from the Don Orione shelter in Anzio, and from the day and listening centers in Anzio, Nettuno, and Albano, where at least thirty homeless people come daily for meals. Some beneficiaries of our counseling center in Aprilia, which provides psychological support, will also attend.

What are the main social challenges in your area?

Our diocese is very large—it stretches from Ciampino to Nettuno. So we see various types of poverty. One of the biggest areas of concern is along the coastline: Anzio, Ardea, Tor San Lorenzo, Torvaianica. There are many homeless people, both Italian and foreign, who need showers, razors, laundry services, and overnight shelter.

Photo of people who have been helped by Caritas Albano’s services. In the bottom right is the Director of Caritas Albano, Alessio Rossi.

And in the areas closer to the Castelli Romani?

There, we mainly encounter so-called "working poor" families—people who have jobs, but still can’t make ends meet due to health or employment difficulties. These families often can’t get through the month without help, so they receive food assistance from our Caritas markets—like the one in Genzano, for example.

Can you share some statistics from your work in the area?

In 2024, we assisted 49,500 individuals, including 3,580 families. We served more than 48,000 meals, and distributed over 4,480 breakfasts. In the first ten months of 2024, 13,000 people received non-food essentials and our Caritas medical clinic provided care to 473 people.

Will there be a chance for guests to speak with the Pope and share their experiences during the lunch?

Absolutely. We want to create a completely family-like atmosphere, in the true Caritas spirit. Everyone is emotional and excited. Many have said they’ll be at Caritas Albano as early as 8:00 a.m. to prepare for Mass with the Pope. A number of homeless guests told us they are eager to talk with him—to share their life stories and hardships. They’re ready—and very moved.