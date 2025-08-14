14 August: Day of Fasting and Prayer for Peace

The International Union of Superiors General (UISG) calls for a worldwide Day of Fasting and Prayer for Peace on August 14, 2025, the eve of the Solemnity of the Assumption.

By Linda Bordoni

As war continues to afflict so many peoples across the world he world - from Gaza to Sudan, from Ukraine to Myanmar, from Haiti, to DRC, to Syria - the International Union of Superiors General (UISG) has launched an urgent appeal for a worldwide Day of Fasting and Prayer for peace on August 14, the eve of the Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary.

“As women of peace, present in the peripheries of the world and immersed in the suffering of humanity,” the UISG Sisters declare, “we feel the urgent need to raise our voices, unite our hearts, pray and take action.”

In a statement, rooted in the conviction that prayer and solidarity are powerful responses to the global suffering brought about by war, displacement, and injustice, religious communities and all people of goodwill are invited to join,

“In so many places, faces are marked by pain, homes are destroyed, communities are torn apart,” the UISG statement reads, noting that “Women and children are often those who suffer most.”

We cannot wait

This day will be guided by three concrete actions:

- Pray together and reflect on the Word of God, in the light of current wars and humanitarian crises.

- Call for justice and reconciliation, urging civil and Church authorities to pursue paths of peace, disarmament, and the protection of human rights.

- Engage in concrete solidarity, by supporting those who suffer through networks of welcome and humanitarian assistance.





“We cannot wait. Peace must be built—and it must be built together,” the appeal affirms.

In a world marked by violence, UISG continues to believe that the light of the Gospel, justice, and fraternity can still shine through.

For resources and participation details, the UISG has made materials available online , including a prayer guide and statements of solidarity.