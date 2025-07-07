History and art of Pope’s summer residence in Castel Gandolfo

As Pope Leo XIV becomes the 16th Successor of Peter to take his summer holidays in Castel Gandolfo, we explore the town near Rome that has hosted the papal summer residence since the mid-1600s.

By Paolo Ondarza

On May 10, 1626, Pope Urban VIII became the first Pope to spend time in Castel Gandolfo. Since then this town in the Lazio region, around 25 kilometers (approximately 16 miles) from Rome, has hosted the Popes during the summer season.

This year, Pope Leo XIV will spend his holiday there from July 6 to July 20 and again from August 15 to 17.

The Albano Lake as seen from the Apostolic Palace

Built on the ruins of an Ancient Roman Villa

The Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo are built on the ruins of the Ancient Roman Emperor Domitian’s (81–96 AD) villa, known as the Albanum Domitiani.

In the Middle Ages, a castle was built on the ruins by the Gandolfi family, and was later passed to the Savelli family until 1596.

Eventually the Apostolic Camera seized the property from the Savelli family due to financial issues, and in 1604 Castel Gandolfo was incorporated into the Holy See’s assets.

The Apostolic Palace

The history of the papal summer residence

The ancient villa was transformed into a summer residence by order of Pope Urban VIII, born Maffeo Vincenzo Barberini.

Over the centuries, the Popes expanded and enriched the residence: Pope Alexander VII with the help of Bernini, Pope Clement XIV with the purchase of the nearby Villa Cybo, and Pope Paul V with the restoration of the aqueducts.

A long period of abandonment—about 60 years—began after 1870 with the fall of the Papal States.

The gardens of the complex

The Gardens and the Vatican Observatory

Following the signing of the 1929 Lateran Pacts between the Holy See and Italy, Castel Gandolfo resumed its function as the papal summer residence.

Major restoration work was undertaken, and connections were established among the three main gardens: the “Giardino del Moro” (“The Moor’s Garden”), Villa Cybo, and Villa Barberini.

In 1934, the Vatican Observatory was relocated to the grounds and entrusted to the Jesuit Fathers, as light pollution had made astronomical observations impossible near Rome.

The Vatican Observatory (H. Raab)

Waiting for Leo XIV

The last Pope to reside in Castel Gandolfo was Pope Benedict XVI, in the weeks leading up to his move to the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican, after his resignation in 2013.

Now, the people of Castel Gandolfo—who have been devoted to the Successor of Peter for centuries—are preparing for Pope Leo XIV, who will be spending some time there this summer.

Since being elected, Pope Leo XIV has already visited twice: first on May 29, when he visited the “Borgo Laudato Si’” (“Laudato Si’ Village”) and the Apostolic Palace, and again on July 3, when he returned to inspect the works in progress at Villa Barberini, which is where he will stay during his holiday.

As a result, the Antiquarium, located on the ground floor of the building, will be closed to the public. This space preserves the archaeological artifacts unearthed between 1841 and 1931, and is a part of the museum’s offerings, since the residence was opened to the public in 2016 by Pope Francis.

Pope Francis’ visits

Without staying overnight, Pope Francis visited Castel Gandolfo three times. The first was on March 23, 2013, during Benedict XVI's stay. In February 2023 he announced instead the creation of the “Borgo Laudato Si’," which is located in parts of the gardens of the Pontifical Villas, including Villa Cybo.

This space is intended for educational and social activities that promote integral development and caring for the environment.

The Borgo Laudato Si' (Laudato Si' Village)

Where will Pope Leo XIV stay

Unlike his predecessors, the Pope will not reside in the Apostolic Palace but in Villa Barberini, which—until now—served primarily as a park due to its vast grounds. It was originally a small palace built by Scipione Visconti in the 17th century in the area then known as “Mompecchio.”

It was purchased in 1630 by Taddeo Barberini, nephew of Pope Urban VIII, who expanded the gardens with olive groves, orchards, hedges, and a spasseggio (walkway) paved with stone.

The Museum complex is still open to the public

Visits to the Museum will continue even during Pope Leo XIV’s stay, although with some scheduled changes, depending on the Pope’s public events and especially on Sundays during the Angelus prayer, when the faithful gather in the nearby Piazza della Libertà (“Liberty Square”).

In addition to the “Giardino del Moro” (“The Moor’s Garden”) and the Secret Garden, visitors may also take part in special tours of usually closed areas that reveal the private life of the Popes: from Urban VIII’s small chapel to the Billiard Room and the Music Room. However, during Pope Leo XIV’s stay, the Vatican Observatory will be closed to the public.

A room in the Apostolic Palace

The spaces to visit

The heart of the Museum complex is the Apostolic Palace. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office or on the Vatican Museums’ website.

They grant access to Apostolic Palace which includes the gallery on the first floor, which features portraits of all the Popes from the 1500s to today, as well as the rooms on the second floor where the popes used to stay.

These include the Consistory Hall, the Throne Room, the Swiss Room, the bedroom, the private chapel, the library, and the study. These areas used to be accessed only by the Popes’ closest collaborators.

The gallery with the papal portraits

A refuge during World War II

The Museum Complex also includes access to the historical collections and new exhibition areas inaugurated in February 2024.

Currently included in the ticket are three exhibitions: “Bellini and Sodoma—the Passion of Christ,” an exhibit dedicated to Raphael’s tapestry “The Stoning of St. Stephen,” and “Castel Gandolfo 1944.”

The latter commemorates the months during which the papal residence, due to its extraterritorial status and by order of Pope Pius XII, Eugenio Pacelli, became a refuge and safe haven for over 12,000 displaced people fleeing from the bombings of the Second World War.

Notably, around 40 children were born in the Pope’s bed; the first two were twins and were named Eugenio Pio and Pio Eugenio in honor of the Pope.