Pope to Vietnamese catechists: You are never alone

Celebrating the 400th anniversary of the birth of the man considered the country’s first martyr, the Pope sent a video message to catechists, urging them to keep the love for their faith and family alive.

By Kielce Gussie

To mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of Blessed Andrew Phú Yên, Pope Leo XIV sent a video message to Vietnamese catechists. Ahead of the Jubilee of Youth in Rome, he extended his gratitude to everyone, especially the young people, who logged onto the call from across the country. The Pope shared he was especially grateful to be “united in prayer in the presence of the holy relic of Blessed Andrew Phú Yên.”

Reflecting on the life of “a great son of Vietnam”, Pope Leo highlighted how Blessed Andrew was “an invaluable assistant to the Jesuit missionaries who brought the Gospel to Vietnam after his baptism.”

Killed for the faith

Pope Francis’ Apostolic Exhortation Christus Vivit explains how the Vietnamese blessed was imprisoned for the faith and that when he refused to renounce it, he was martyred. His last words being the name of Jesus.

Catholic missionaries arrived in Vietnam in the 16th century

Pope Leo highlighted how in sacrificing his life at only 19 years old, Andrew responded to Christ’s call to “return ‘love for love’”. His witness then earned him the title of Protomartyr of Vietnam and he was beatified by Pope St. John Paul II in 2000. As the patron of catechists, Pope Leo asked for his intercession to encourage those working to teach the faith to follow the young martyr’s example in the midst of trial.

A church of catechists

Turning to the Church in Vietnam, Pope Leo used his message to showcase how the local community is full of catechists dedicated to teaching the faith to children and young people. 64,000 catechists are present in and out of Vietnam, the Pope pointed out, calling them “a fundamental part of parish life.”

Thanking those who serve in this field, he urged them to “never underestimate the gift” they are as they “draw children and youth into friendship with Jesus” by their teaching and example. Continuing his message, Pope Leo reminded them that they “are sent by the Church to be living signs of God’s love: humble servants like Blessed Andrew, full of missionary zeal.”

The Pope recalled how Blessed Andrew is said to have encouraged his fellow Christians to stay strong in their faith and to pray for him as well during their imprisonment. Pope Leo used this as a reminder that the Christian life, particularly the catechetical work, “is never a solitary endeavor.” We are all part of the Body of Christ.

Rooted in family and culture

Once again referring to his predecessor’s words, Pope Leo stressed that the ministry of catechists has its roots in a heritage of family and culture. He encouraged the catechists to “keep alive” their love for their family and their homeland in their work.

Their faith and culture are passed down, “especially the heroic faith of your parents and grandparents, who, like Blessed Andrew, bore witness in suffering and taught you to trust in God.” The Pope challenged them to use these traditions and roots—which are gifts from God—to help them in their mission of sharing the faith with others.

Closing his message, Pope Leo invited the Vietnamese catechists to spiritually join the young pilgrims coming to Rome for the Jubilee of Youth and to be united also with their brothers and sisters in Vietnam. Entrusting them and their work to God, the Pope blessed those on the call and asked for the intercession of Blessed Andrew.