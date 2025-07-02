Pope to Ukrainian Bishops: Let us remain united in faith, hope

In an Audience with members of the Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV recalls the duty of Bishops “to serve Christ in every wounded and suffering person who turns to your communities for concrete help”, and prays that peace may return to Ukraine “as soon as possible”.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Leo on Monday greeted members of the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC), which is taking place this week in Rome.

United with the "Father and Head of the UGCC" - currently Major Archbishop Sviatoslav - the Holy Synod, comprised of all the bishops of the UGCC, is the highest authority in the sui iuris Ukrainian Church.

Pope Leo greets Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Father and Head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (@Vatican Media)

Witness of faith and hope 'a sign of God's strength'

In remarks to the gathered bishops, Pope Leo noted that this year’s Synod takes place in the context of the Jubilee Year, “which invites all the People of God to renew themselves in hope.”

Yet, although “hope does not disappoint because it is founded on the love of God in Christ Jesus”, it is difficult to speak of hope in the midst of the war that engulfs Ukraine. “It is not easy to find words of consolation for families who have lost loved ones in this senseless war,” the Pope said, especially for the Bishops “who are in daily contact with people wounded in heart and flesh.”

Nonetheless, Pope Leo continued, the many testimonies of faith and hope are “a sign of God’s strength manifesting itself amid the rubble of destruction.”

Pope Leo with Bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (@VATICAN MEDIA)

United in one faith and one hope

Recognising the many ecclesial and humanitarian needs facing the Bishops, the Holy Fahter recalled their duty “to serve Christ in every wounded and suffering person who turns to your communities for concrete help.”

And he assured them of his closeness to all the Ukrainian Greek Catholic faithful, calling them to remain united “in the one faith and in the one hope”, and emphasising the “great mystery” of communion that unites us even with those “whose lives were torn from this world but welcomed by God.” In Him, the Pope insisted, “everything lives and finds its full meaning.”

Pope Leo concluded his remarks with a prayer that, through the intercession of the Holy Mother of God, “peace may return” to Ukraine “as soon as possible.”

Pope Leo XIV and the Bishops of the Holy Synod of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (@Vatican Media)