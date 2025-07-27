Pope greets Vatican Radio journalists as they go live from St Peter's Square

Pope Leo XIV greets journalists and staff of Vatican Radio - Vatican News who were broadcasting live from their new studio in St Peter's Square.

By Vatican News

As journalists from Vatican Radio broadcast live from their recently inaugurated studio in St Peter's Square, Pope Leo turned to greet them and thank them for their work.

As he addressed the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square following the recitaion of the Angelus prayer, he greeted members of the Vatican's media, which, "in order to be closer to the faithful and pilgrims during the Jubilee, has inaugurated a small station under Bernini’s colonnade together with L’Osservatore Romano" - the Vatican's daily newspaper - and Vatican News.

He thanked all those involved for their service in 56 different languages, "that brings the Pope’s voice to the world", before finally expressing his gratitude to "all the journalists who contribute to communication rooted in peace and truth".

The new studio in St Peter's Square