Pope prays for victims of Bangladesh plane crash

Aftermath of the Air force jet crash at Milestone College campus, in Dhaka

After a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashes into a school, causing at least 31 deaths, Pope Leo says he “entrusts the deceased to the merciful love of the Almighty”.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo has said he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of life caused by a plane crash in Bangladesh.

At least 31 people were killed after a fighter jet belonging to Bangladesh’s air force crashed into the Milestone School and College in the capital Dhaka.

In a telegram sent on Tuesday, Pope Leo said he “entrusts the deceased to the merciful love of the Almighty”.

The message, signed by Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, adds that the Pope is “praying that their families and friends may be consoled in their grief, and for the healing and comfort of the injured”.



The Pope, the telegram concludes, "invokes upon the entire school community and all affected by this tragedy, the divine blessings of peace and strength”.

The jet hit a two-story school building (ANSA)

The crash

The incident is the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in decades.

On Monday, an F-7 BGI jet, a variant of a Chinese fighter, crashed into the campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara neighborhood.

The pilot was among the dead, according to the Bangladeshi military, and 171 people, mostly students, were injured, many with burns.

The military said the jet took off from Bangladesh Air Force Base A.K. Khandaker in the Kurmitola neighborhood at 1:06 p.m. and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately. The military said the pilot tried to avoid densely populated areas, but the jet hit a two-story building.

It said the aircraft experienced a “technical malfunction,” adding that a high-level Air Force committee will investigate the cause.