Pope Leo thanks residents at Home for the Elderly for their witness of faith

Pope Leo XIV visits residents and religious sisters at the “Santa Marta” home for the elderly in the Alban hills, offering words of gratitude, hope, and reflection.

By Linda Bordoni

Pope Leo XIV paid a private visit to the Santa Marta Home for the Elderly in Castel Gandolfo on Monday morning, offering words of comfort, encouragement, and spiritual closeness to the women residing there and to their carers.

In a post on Telegram, the Holy See Press Office shared that the Pope was welcomed by the community of religious sisters who run the facility that is located in the same area as Villa Barberini, where the Pope is taking a brief summer rest. Then he was accompanied by the superior to the chapel, where he paused in silent prayer.

Afterwards, the Holy Father took time to personally greet each of the twenty elderly women living in the home, all aged between 80 and 101. He took time to speak with all of the residents and the sisters who care for them, listening to their stories and sharing words of affection.

A young nurse offered a few words of welcome, followed by a moment of shared prayer with hymns. Then, addressing all those present, Pope Leo reflected on the Gospel reading from the previous day’s Mass, drawing from the themes of the songs and Scripture.

“In each of us, there is a part of Martha and a part of Mary,” the Pope said, referring to the Gospel account of the two sisters who welcomed Jesus into their home. “This stage of life,” he added, “is a precious time to embrace the ‘Mary’ within us — to sit at the feet of Jesus, to listen to His word, and to pray.”

He expressed gratitude for the prayers of the elderly residents, affirming their value in the life of the Church.

The importance of prayer

“Prayer is so important, far greater than we can imagine,” he said. “Age doesn’t matter. It is Jesus who draws near to us. He becomes our guest and invites us to be His witnesses, whether young or not-so-young.”

Encouraging them to persevere in faith and trust, Pope Leo XIV described the elderly as “signs of hope” for the Church and the world.

“You have given so much in your lives,” he said. “And you continue to be witnesses, witnesses of prayer, of faith, a family that offers to the Lord what it has.”

After reciting the Our Father together with the community, the Pope spent time visiting the facility and greeting the staff. He returned to his residence at Villa Barberini just before 11:30 a.m.