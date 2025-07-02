Pope Leo sends condolences upon death of Cardinal Dri

Pope Leo XIV sends his condolences upon the death of Cardinal Luis Pascual Dri, OFMCap., who was known for his tireless ministry in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

By Devin Watkins

Cardinal Luis Pascual Dri, OFMCap., died in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 30 at the age of 98.

The late Pope Francis had created him Cardinal in 2023 and assigned him the title of Cardinal Deacon of Sant’Angelo in Pescheria.

On Wednesday, July 2, Pope Leo XIV expressed his condolences in a telegram signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and sent to Archbishop Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

The Pope said he received the news of Cardinal Dri’s death with sorrow and sent his condolences to his relatives and the members of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin.

He called Cardinal Dri a “selfless pastor—so highly esteemed by Pope Francis—who for so many years gave his life in service to God and the Church as confessor and spiritual director.”

Pope Leo assured those who mourn the late Cardinal of his “fervent prayers for his eternal repose,” praying that the Lord may grant him “the crown of unfading glory.”

Pope Francis had cited Cardinal Dri as an example of mercy and praised his dedication to offering the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

After several hours in the confessional, the Argentine-born Cardinal would tell Jesus: “Lord, forgive me for having forgiven too much. But it was You who gave me the bad example!”

Cardinal Dri was born in Federación, Argentina, on 17 April 1927, into a deeply Catholic family, and 8 of his 9 siblings entered religious life.

Cardinal Dri holds a photo of him with Pope Francis

He served as a missionary and spiritual guide, and his ministry was shaped by the examples of St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina and St. Leopold Mandić.

Reflecting on his life, Cardinal Dri once said: “I have no degrees, no titles. But life has taught me a lot. And having been born very poor, I feel called to always offer a word of mercy, help, and closeness. No one should leave thinking they were not understood or welcomed.”