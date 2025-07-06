Pope Leo receives two electric vehicles for his future Apostolic Journeys

Pope Leo XIV receives two custom-built electric vehicles designed for easy air transport and sustainable mobility for his Apostolic Journeys

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Leo XIV has received two custom-built electric vehicles to assist him during his apostolic journeys abroad.

Developed by the Italian company Exelentia in collaboration with the Gendarmerie Corps of Vatican City State, the compact vehicles are designed to be transported on long-haul flights without needing to be dismantled.

The news of the donation came in a press release issued on the 6th of July by the Governatorate of Vatican City State, which explains that the vehicles are “the result of a fusion of engineering design and the high-level mechanical, electronic, manufacturing, and artisanal expertise” of the team involved in their development. They are, in fact, fully electric and emit neither noise nor pollutants.

One of the cars

The statement explains that both have been customised to meet the specific needs of the Pope. More specifically, "the bodywork was customised with the addition of a front handle and lateral supports under the armrests to offer secure grips and improved comfort when boarding and exiting the vehicle".

The Gendarmerie Corps played a central role in supervising each phase of the project, aiming "at ensuring maximum efficiency, agility, and security", especially given the vehicles’ intended use during international visits. ITA Airways, on which Pope's travel, also collaborated on the project by helping define the technical and dimensional requirements for air transport.

The vehicles were presented to Pope Leo XIV during a private meeting on the 3rd of July at the Pontifical Villas in Castel Gandolfo.

Attending the meeting were representatives from Exelentia and Club Car, along with the engineers and technicians who worked directly on the project.