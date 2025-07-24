Pope Leo XIV receives the President of the Republic of Algeria in the Vatican (@Vatican Media)

By Deborah Castellano Lubov



Pope Leo XIV received the President of the Republic of Algeria, Mr. Abdelmagjid Tebboun, in the Vatican on Thursday morning.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, the President subsequently met with the Holy See's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by Monsignor Daniel Pacho, Undersecretary for the Multilateral Sector of the Section for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Secretariat of State.

"During the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State," the statement read, "the good diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Algeria were noted."

"Some aspects of the life of the Church in the country," it continued, "were also addressed."

Finally, the statement concluded, "reference was made to the current geopolitical situation, as well as to the importance of interreligious dialogue and cultural collaboration in building peace and fraternity in the world."

