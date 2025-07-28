Pope Leo XIV: A change of course is needed on environment

Scouts de France take part to the scouts de France "Clameurs" gathering in Jambville near Paris on July 24, 2025. (AFP or licensors)

Pope Leo XIV writes to French guides and scouts partaking in the “Clameurs” Rally in Jambville, which concludes today, insisting that an ecological education is needed—one that addresses not only the loss of biodiversity but also global inequalities, the lack of drinking water, and the lack of access to energy for many populations.

By Tiziana Campisi

The increasingly grave “environmental devastation that is occurring” is profoundly challenging people’s consciences....There is an “urgency” to address this by “all of humanity..."

Pope Leo XIV underscored this to the scouts and guides of France in a message sent for the great “Clameurs” Rally in Jambville, which began on July 24 and concludes today, July 28.

The gathering was organized to “reflect on a more just and sustainable world,” with the goal of “contributing to the protection of the environment,” “strengthening commitment to the common good,” and “being agents of change, putting Scouting at the service of combating climate change.”

New paths to safeguard creation

The Pope explained to the young people that “in the face of pollution and climate change, the loss of biodiversity, the deterioration of life and social degradation, global inequalities, the lack of drinking water and access to energy for many populations, an ecological education is essential for everyone to reverse the order of things.”

Therefore, the “Clameurs” Rally, the Holy Father said, “allows [us] to discern and find new paths and directions to safeguard our common home.”

“You are young, you are full of ideas and enthusiasm. You want to conquer the world not to subdue it, but to serve the life that comes from God,” the Pope observed, adding that to fully live out Christian values requires “humility,” a “spirit of service,” and “a deep relationship with Christ.”

Interior conversion is necessary

“Only an inner conversion makes possible the change of habits and mentality that leads to a new way of living in communion with the environment,” Pope Leo affirmed.

He acknowledged that scouts—accustomed to living in nature, to crafting objects, participating in games and night vigils, and finding their way—tend “to treat creation with respect,” and for this reason they can “give so much to society through” their “way of life.”

Convinced that the days at the Jambville event can further enrich young people “with values such as encountering and welcoming others in their differences and complementarity,” the Pope urged the youth of the movement founded by Robert Baden-Powell to be “ambassadors of fraternity and peace” in their daily environments.

The “different cultural traditions,” the various “social contexts” they come from, and their different ages and personalities, the Holy Father pointed out, are “a richness, a resource,” because they allow one to see things more broadly “and to imagine a world of peace with the weapons of the Christian: faith, truth, justice, and the Gospel of peace.”

The responsibility of being disciples of Christ

Then, addressing those who are receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation at the gathering, Pope Leo specified that in this sacrament one receives “the Holy Spirit in fullness,” a “divine presence” that “guides, enlightens and comforts” on the “journey of faith.” Hence comes the “invitation to invoke Him often so as to be filled with His gifts and graces.”

With confirmation there arises “the responsibility” to be active disciples of Christ, committed “to proclaiming the Gospel and to loving one’s neighbor,” the Holy Father added.

The faithful, he said, are thus “charged with bearing witness” to their “faith in the world, [of] being agents of change and hope in society,” and for this one needs “a life of prayer and friendship with God.”

Never stop believing in a better world

Finally, the Pope encouraged the French scouts “to go forward without losing hope,” without becoming discouraged “and without giving in to pessimism.”

“Know that each of you is unique in creation, personally loved by the Lord. Never stop believing in a better world and in the coming of an authentic civilization of love,” Pope Leo concluded, expressing the hope that young people, as Pope Francis has said, may “be builders of bridges between generations, cultures and peoples.”