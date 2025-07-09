Pope meets with Ukrainian President

Pope Leo XIV and President Volodymyr Zelensky discuss the war in Ukraine, the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children, and the Holy See’s continued support for dialogue and peace.

By Francesca Merlo

On Tuesday afternoon, Pope Leo XIV received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a private audience at the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo. The meeting focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the pressing need to pursue peace through dialogue.

According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, the conversation centred on efforts to end hostilities and find a just and lasting solution to the war in Ukraine. The Pope expressed his sorrow for the victims of the war and assured the Ukrainian people of his prayers and continued closeness.

The Holy Father also encouraged efforts aimed at the release of prisoners and the recovery of children who have been separated from their families. He reiterated the Vatican’s willingness to welcome representatives of both Ukraine and Russia to the Vatican for potential negotiations.

Following the meeting, President Zelensky briefly addressed journalists in English. “I’m very happy for His Holiness - for this meeting, for hosting us,” he said. He thanked the Pope and the Vatican for their support, especially regarding the issue of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during the war. “This is a very important question. We spoke about it,” he said, stressing the need to return the children to their relatives in Ukraine.

President Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to achieving peace. “Of course we want peace, we want the war to be finished,” he said. “We very much count on the Vatican and His Holiness to help provide a place for a high-level meeting of leaders to end this war.”