Pope Leo calls for ceasefire in Gaza during phone call with Israeli PM Netanyahu

A view of the damage to the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza

In the wake of the Israeli strike on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, Pope Leo XIV and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak by phone, with the Pope reaffirming the urgent need to protect places of worship and achieve a ceasefire.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the Holy Land, Pope Leo XIV and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Friday.

The Holy Father renewed his appeal for negotiations and a ceasefire in Gaza, according to the Holy See Press Office.

"In the morning, the Holy Father Leo XIV received a telephone call at the residence in Castel Gandolfo from His Excellency Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, following the military attack by the Israeli army yesterday that struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, causing the death of three people and wounding others, some of them seriously," said the Press Office in a statement.

"During the conversation," it noted, "the Holy Father renewed his appeal for a revival of negotiations and the achievement of a ceasefire and an end to the war."



Moreover, it added, Pope Leo "once again expressed his concern over the dramatic humanitarian situation of the population in Gaza, whose heartbreaking toll is being borne particularly by children, the elderly, and the sick."

"Finally," the statement concluded, "the Holy Father reiterated the urgency of protecting places of worship and, above all, the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel."

The Holy Family Church, the only Catholic Church in Gaza, was struck by Israel on Thursday morning, resulting in three deaths and 10 injuries, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

In a statement, the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem appealed to leaders "to raise their voices and to do all that is necessary in order to stop this tragedy, which is humanly and morally unjustified."