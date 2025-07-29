Pope to catechumens and neophytes: With baptism you clothe yourself with Christ

Pope Leo XIV reminds young catechumens and neophytes that we are not born Christians but become so through baptism, at which point we are clothed with Chrtist.

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Leo addressed a group of young French catechumens and neophytes (recently baptised) on Monday morning, in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth, acknowledging their journey of faith and the presence of bishops, chaplains, and catechists who have accompanied them along the way.

A journey of personal encounter

The Holy Father’s message centred on the personal encounter that lies at the heart of Christian initiation. “Each of you,” he said, “makes a personal encounter with the Lord within the community that welcomes you.” He described Baptism not simply as a rite, but as the beginning of a lifelong communion with the living God - Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

“What joy to see young people who are committing themselves to the faith and who want to give meaning to their lives by letting themselves be guided by Christ and His Gospel!” he continued. Baptism, he said, makes us “full members of the great family of God.”

In quoting, then, Saint Paul’s Letter to the Galatians, the Pope reminded the young people present of the dignity they now carry. “All of you who were baptised into Christ have clothed yourselves with Christ", he said. Baptism, he continued, invites Christians to reject the prevailing “culture of death”. In contrast, he said, the light of the risen Christ is a flame entrusted to each believer - one that must be nourished by the Word of God and the Eucharist.

The light that stays lit

Pope Leo then pointed to a particularly powerful moment in the baptismal rite: “It is when we receive the candle lit from the Paschal candle. It is the light of the dead and risen Christ that we commit to keeping lit by nourishing it through listening to the Word of God and regular communion with Jesus in the Eucharist.”

Citing Saint Ambrose’s words, “Omnia Christus est nobis!” Pope Leo said “Christ is everything for us! If you want to heal a wound, He is the doctor… if you are in darkness, He is the light… Taste and see how good the Lord is: blessed is the man who hopes in Him!”

You are the salt and the light

“You too are the salt of the earth and the light of the world,” said the Pope. “The Church needs your beautiful witness of faith.”

Bringing his discourse to a close, Pope Leo encouraged the young people present to remain connected to Jesus, reminding them that “We are not born Christian; we become Christian when we are touched by the grace of God.”

And in difficult times, he concluded, “may your hearts be established in Him who is ‘the Way, the Truth and the Life’, the source of all peace, joy and love.”

“Thank you,” he he added. “Happy Jubilee.”

Pope Leo XIV with French catechumens and neophytes (@Vatican Media)