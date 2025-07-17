Pope to CISL: Promote peaceful societies that serve humanity

Pope Leo XIV sends message to the 20th National Congress of CISL (Italian Confederation of Workers' Trade Unions), with an invitation to 'promote peaceful societies in the service of human development.'

By Vatican News

It is necessary “to promote a more humane order of social relations, as well as peaceful and just societies in the service of integral human development and the good of the human family.”

Pope Leo XIV made this appeal in a message signed by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, to the 20th National Congress of CISL (Italian Confederation of Workers' Trade Unions), which opened on Wednesday in Rome’s EUR district under the theme “The Courage of Participation.”

20th National Congress of CISL

Pope Leo XIV sent his “cordial greeting” to the organizers, speakers, and participants in the message addressed to CISL Secretary General Daniela Fumarola, expressing his “deep appreciation for the event which marks a significant milestone” in the union’s activity.

He expressed his hope that the “important symposium will inspire a renewed commitment to raising awareness among all regarding social responsibilities.”

The Pope urged the delegates “not to lose sight of the shared goal of contributing to that tranquillitas ordinis”—that is, the “tranquility of order,” an expression coined by Saint Augustine in The City of God (De Civitate Dei).

Message from Italy's President Sergio Mattarella

A message was also sent to Secretary Fumarola by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

“Freedom and democracy, in Italy and in Europe, need the participation of workers,” wrote the Head of State, who emphasized the value of CISL’s decision to place “The Courage of Participation” at the center of its Congress, calling it a “positive sign” and “a contribution to social and political dialogue.”

In his message, President Mattarella recalled the historical role of the trade union in building the European social model, which, he noted, serves as “a reference for the rights of all workers around the world.”

The Italian President also reiterated that “the effective right to work and to the remuneration necessary for a free and dignified existence” is a driving force of progress and civilization.