Ukrainian and Vatican summer camp children receive visit by Pope Leo

Pope Leo XIV meets with over 600 children in the Paul VI Hall, including participants from the Vatican’s summer camp and Ukrainian children hosted by Caritas Italiana.

By Vatican News

Shortly before noon and following the conclusion of his audiences, Pope Leo XIV took the time to greet over 300 children and young people participating in the “Estate Ragazzi in Vaticano” summer camp, gathered in the Paul VI Hall.

They were joined by another 300 children and adolescents from Ukraine, welcomed to Italy for the summer by Caritas Italiana.

After being welcomed by the young volunteers working at the summer camp, the Pope spent time speaking with the children and answering several of their questions. Recalling his own childhood, he shared memories of attending Mass, a place where he encountered other children and friends, but above all, “the best friend of all: Jesus.”

Reflecting on the themes of diversity and welcome, Pope Leo addressed the Ukrainian children with words of greeting in English. He highlighted the importance of mutual respect and the need to look beyond differences: “It is important to build bridges, to create friendship. We can all be friends, brothers, and sisters,” he said.

Builders of peace and friendship

In response to a question about war, the Holy Father encouraged the children to become builders of peace and friendship, even from a young age.

“Do not enter into war or conflict. Never promote hatred or envy,” he said, reminding them that “Jesus calls us all to be friends,” and he explained the importance of “learning from childhood to respect one another and to see the other as someone like myself.”

The children presented Pope Leo with a variety of gifts, including handmade crafts created during the summer camp, as well as drawings and artwork prepared by the Ukrainian children.

At the conclusion of the encounter, after taking group photos, Pope Leo invited everyone to pray the Hail Mary together and imparted his blessing on all those present.

