Pope remembers Cardinal Vingt-Trois of Paris as 'good and zealous shepherd'

Pope Leo XIV remembers Cardinal André Vingt-Trois, the Archbishop emeritus of Paris who passed away on 18 July, as "a good and faithful shepherd"

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Leo XIV mourned Cardinal André Vingt-Trois, who passed away at age 82 on 18 July, in a telegram of condolence he sent to the current Archbishop of the French capital, Cardinal Laurent Ulrich.

In his message, the Pope expresses his spiritual closeness and prayers to all those mourning the late Cardinal of the Church in Paris, "of which he was the good and zealous shepherd for twelve years."

"Having learned of the passing to God of His Eminence Cardinal André Vingt-Trois, Archbishop Emeritus of Paris," Pope Leo said, "I wish to express to you my spiritual closeness and my prayerful communion in this loss..."

"I especially wish," he continued, "to address these sentiments to the family and loved ones of the deceased, to the caregivers of the Maison Marie-Thérèse who supported him through the trial of illness, as well as to the clergy and faithful of the Archdiocese of Paris, of which he was the good and zealous shepherd for twelve years."

Moreover, the Holy Father prayed that, "having given himself in pastoral ministry and having, in his final days, shared in the Cross of Christ in his own flesh, the Risen Lord may now welcome him into His home of rest, peace, and light."

Finally, Pope Leo implores for him "the reward the Divine Master promised to faithful stewards," and wholeheartedly bestowed his Apostolic Blessing.

The funeral Mass for Cardinal André Vingt-Trois will take place tomorrow, July 23, at 10 AM in Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris, and will be presided over by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich of Paris. The cathedral will be closed to visits to allow for the preparation of the liturgy. Visitors will be welcomed again starting at 2:30 p.m.

A prominent figure of the Church in France, Cardinal Vingt-Trois was president of the Bishops' Conference of France from 2007 to 2013, and Archbishop of the French capital from 2005 to 2017.