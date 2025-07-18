Pope calls Patriarch Pizzaballa to express closeness after Gaza parish attack

A view of the damage to the Holy Family Catholic Church compound in Gaza City after the Israeli strike (AFP or licensors)

Pope Leo XIV has called Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa as the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem enters Gaza to visit the Holy Family Catholic Church after the Israeli strike that killed 3 people and injured several others taking refuge there.

By Devin Watkins

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, made a visit on Friday to the only Catholic parish in Gaza, along with the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III.

As they entered the enclave, Pope Leo XIV placed a call to Patriarch Pizzaballa to “express his closeness, care, prayer, support, and desire to do everything possible to achieve not only a ceasefire but also an end to this tragedy.”

“Pope Leo repeatedly stated that it is time to stop this slaughter, that what has happened is unjustifiable, and that we must ensure there are no more victims,” said the Patriarch, speaking to Vatican News.

Speaking on behalf of the Latin Patriarchate and all the Churches of the Holy Land, Patriarch Pizzaballa thanked the Pope for “his solidarity and the prayers he had already assured us of,” while expressing the gratitude of the entire Catholic community of Gaza.

Pope’s concern for situation in Gaza

A shell fired from an Israeli tank struck the Holy Family Church on Thursday, killing 3 people and wounding 10 others, including Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, the late Pope Francis spoke by phone nearly every day with Fr. Romanelli.

On Thursday, Pope Leo XIV sent a message to the parish in Gaza saying he is praying for the victims and everyone taking refuge in the church compound.

The Pope called for “an immediate ceasefire,” and expressed his “profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation, and enduring peace in the region.”

Fr. Gabriel Romanelli gets into a vehicle after he was wounded in the attack

Ecumenical visit to Gaza

Patriarchs Pizzaballa and Theophilos III made their visit to the parish on Friday to “stand alongside those affected by recent events,” according to a statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

They worked with humanitarian partners to secure access for hundreds of tons of food aid, first aid kits, and medical equipment, which will benefit both the Christian community and other families in Gaza as well.

“The Patriarchate ensured the evacuation of individuals injured in the attack to medical institutions outside Gaza where they will receive care,” said the statement.

Praying for the safety of the visit, the Patriarchate called for the suspension of military activities.

“The Latin Patriarchate said it remains steadfast in its commitment to the Christian community and the entire population of Gaza,” it said. “They will not be forgotten, nor will they be abandoned.”

Church leaders denounce attack on house of worship

Separately, the Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem released a joint statement to express their solidarity with people sheltering in the Gaza Catholic Parish.

“In unyielding unity, we strongly denounce this crime,” they said. “Houses of worship are sacred spaces that should be kept safe. They are also protected under international law. Targeting a church that houses approximately 600 refugees, including children with special needs, is a violation of these laws. It is also an affront to human dignity, a trampling upon the sanctity of human life, and the desecration of a holy site.”

Assuring the community in Gaza of their prayers, the Church leaders called upon the international community to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that leads to an end to the war.

“We also implore them to guarantee the protection of all religious and humanitarian sites,” they said, “and to provide for the relief of the starving masses throughout the Gaza Strip.”