Pope to Augustinian sisters: Culture without truth becomes a tool of the powerful

Pope Leo XIV encourages the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary, to be patient during difficulties, brave in their educational mission, and to persevere in following Christ.

By Isabella H. de Carvalho

“A culture without truth becomes a tool of the powerful". Pope Leo XIV gave this consideration during a meeting with the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary in the Apostolic Palace on Saturday, July 5. He explained that "instead of freeing consciences, it confuses and distracts them according to the interests of the market, trends or worldly success".

“You will be persevering in the following of Christ, who is ‘the way, the truth and the life’ and therefore the criterion of all our cultural initiatives”, the Pope emphasized.

The Pope with the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary (@VATICAN MEDIA)

The Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary were founded in 1827 by the Venerable Maria Teresa Spinelli, an Italian Augustinian sister who dedicated her life to teaching and helping young people. Today, the members of this religious order are present in nine countries spanning from the Philippines to Brazil. They follow in their foundress’ footsteps with educational projects, by assisting marginalized young people and women, and offering medical assistance.

Be brave in your mission

Other than allowing Christ to be the guiding element for their mission, the Pope also offered the sisters two other suggestions in order for them to imitate their foundress in their work. You will “be patient in tribulations, because it is precisely in our trials that the Lord confirms his faithfulness; you will be brave in your mission, so that the educational work to which you dedicate yourselves may form wise minds and hearts capable of listening and to feel passion for humanity”, he explained.

The Pope with the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary (@VATICAN MEDIA)

The Pope in fact urged the sisters to read St. Augustine’s text ‘De Magistro’, where he highlights “that outward teaching must always lead to an encounter with the inner Teacher, who is Jesus”.

As Venerable Maria Teresa Spinelli’s “process of canonization continues, so does your journey of holiness”, Pope Leo told the religious family. He insisted they always be “guided” by Jesus and Mary, as the name of the Congregation highlights. “The service you live each day is realized first of all in the consecration of your lives to the Lord and is strengthened in sincere devotion to his and our Mother”, he said.

The Pope with the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary (@Vatican Media)