Pope Leo on DRC attack: I pray for persecuted Christians

In the wake of the deadly attack on a church in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Pope Leo XIV launches an impassioned appeal for all efforts to be made to prevent such tragedies, and reassures all Christians suffering violence and persecution that he is praying for them.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"I renew my deep sorrow for the brutal terrorist attack that took place during the night of July 26 to 27 in Komanda, in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where more than forty Christians were killed in church during a prayer vigil and in their own homes."

Pope Leo XIV made the remarks during his Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter's Square, the Pope's first General Audience since his summer break. In his appeal, he decried the deadly attack on the Parish of Blessed Anuarite in Komanda, in the country's Ituri province.

More than 40 people were killed Sunday in eastern Congo's Ituri province when rebels stormed the Catholic church and opened fire on worshippers. At least 38 people, including women and children, were confirmed dead in the church, while several others were killed in a nearby village.

During today's Audience, the Pope said he entrusts the victims to God’s loving mercy, adding, "I pray for the wounded and for all Christians around the world who continue to suffer violence and persecution."

With this in mind, the Pope said, "I urge those with responsibilities at both the local and international levels to work together to prevent such tragedies."

In a telegram of condolences sent in the wake of the attack earlier this week, the Holy Father prayed, ”May the blood of these martyrs become a seed of peace, reconciliation, fraternity, and love for the Congolese people.”

