Pope expresses grave concern for starving civilians in Gaza exposed to violence and death

Pope Leo XIV launches an appeal for victims of wars across the world and expresses particular concern for the population of Gaza where he prays for the release of hostages and the full respect of humanitarian law.

”My heart is particularly close to all those who are suffering because of conflicts and violence in the world,” said Pope Leo XIV as he launched an appeal to world leaders to find solutions to the wars afflicting so many people.

“May the Prince of Peace inspire everyone to seek dialogue and reconciliation,” he said as he prayed “for those affected by the clashes on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, especially the children and displaced families,” and for “the victims of violence in southern Syria.”

Deep concern for the people of Gaza

And speaking after the recitation of the Angelus Prayer on Sunday, in the wake of a week in which the world has seen images of skeletal children filling hospital wards in Gaza as for months, Israel has kept food shipments far below starvation rations causing the death, particularly of the most vulnerable to rise rapidly, the Pope said “I am following with deep concern the extremely grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the civilian population is being crushed by hunger and continues to be exposed to violence and death.”

Appeal

“I renew my heartfelt appeal for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and full respect for international humanitarian law,” he said, noting that “Every human being has an intrinsic dignity bestowed by God Himself.”

And appealing to political leaders, he continued: “I urge all parties in every conflict to recognise this dignity and to cease all actions that violate it.”

The Pope said he encourages negotiations toward a future of peace for all peoples and the rejection of anything that could compromise it, and entrusted to Mary, Queen of Peace, “the innocent victims of conflicts and the leaders who have the power to bring them to an end.”

