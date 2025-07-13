Search

Pope Leo XIV prays the Angelus in Castel Gandolfo's Freedom Square on Sunday Pope Leo XIV prays the Angelus in Castel Gandolfo's Freedom Square on Sunday  (@Vatican Media)
Pope

Pope at Angelus: We cannot cheat death, only serve life to gain eternal life

Pope Leo XIV prays the Angelus with the faithful in Castel Gandolfo, and reminds Christians that we gain eternal life by caring for others in service and love, not by cheating death.

By Devin Watkins

As his summer holidays continue in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV joined pilgrims who came out to the hilltop town near Rome in praying the traditional Marian prayer of the Angelus.

In his address to those gathered in Freedom Square, the Pope reflected on the question put to Jesus in the Gospel: “Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?”

The Holy Father recognized that the man’s question expresses a deep desire of the human heart, which is “for an existence free from failure, evil, and death.”

He noted that we can never gain eternal life by force or negotiate to obtain it, but rather we must inherit it.

“Eternal life, which God alone can give, is bestowed on us as an inheritance, as parents do with their children,” he said.

For this reason, said Pope Leo, Jesus says we must do God’s will, which means loving God with all our heart and our neighbor as ourself.

“When we do these two things, we respond to the Father’s love,” he said. “God’s will is the law of life that the Father Himself was the first to follow, by loving us unconditionally in His Son, Jesus.”


The Pope urged Christians to look to Jesus for the meaning of authentic love, saying that love is generous, forgiving, and expansive, never leaving us closed in on ourselves.

Just as God drew near to humanity in Jesus Christ, so too are we called to care for those around us.

“Imitating the example of Jesus, the Saviour of the world,” he said, “we too are called to bring consolation and hope, above all to those who are experiencing discouragement and disappointment.”

Pope Leo XIV concluded his Angelus reflection by recalling that the supreme commandment to love God and our neighbor supercedes all human laws and gives them their true meaning.

“In order to live eternally, we do not need to cheat death, but to serve life, by caring for others in this, our time together.”

In seeking to serve life, said the Pope, we become “artisans of peace in our daily lives.”

13 July 2025, 12:17

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.