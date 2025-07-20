Pope Leo: Welcome the Lord who knocks at our door

In his Angelus message on Sunday in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo invites us to welcome the Lord who knocks at our door asking permission to enter. He underscores the importance of listening to and welcoming others, while also allowing ourselves to welcomed.

Read also 20/07/2025 Pope appeals for end to Gaza ‘barbarity’ Speaking after the Sunday Angelus, Pope Leo mourns the three Gazans killed in an attack on the Holy Family Catholic parish in Gaza city, which he says is “just one” of the ...

Recalling the Old and New Testament readings of today's liturgy on the theme of hospitality as shown by Abraham and his wife Sarah, and then later by the friends of Jesus, Martha and Mary, the Pope reflected on the interplay of giving and receiving hospitality.

Humility in offering and receiving hospitality

Kindness, attentiveness and openness are part of what hospitality is about, but so too and especially is humility, the Pope noted. He recalled how the Gospel reading recounts how Martha is overwhelmed with serving, being the good and generous person she was, but she risked missing out on the joy of the encounter being with the Lord and hearing his words.

Openness to something greater than ourselves

Attentiveness has importance, as "our lives can only flourish if we learn to be open to something greater than ourselves" that brings "happiness and fulfillment", the Pope explained. And Mary, Martha's sister, recognized the importance of that encounter in not only welcoming, but listening to the Lord.

Read also 20/07/2025 Pope at Mass: Take summer to savor moments of reflection Presiding over Mass at the Cathedral of Albano, Pope Leo reflects on hospitality, service, and listening as essential elements to building a relationship with God and others.

Slowing down and listening

In conclusion, the Pope encouraged us to follow Mary's example by slowing down and listening so that we do not "fail to choose the better part." And we can always improve on our learning the art of hospitality, he suggested, and this "includes both welcoming others and allowing ourselves to be welcomed", since "we have much to receive, not only to give." It's about recognizing how every genuine encounter is freely offered, "whether it is an encounter with God, with others or with nature."

“Let us pray to Mary Most Holy, our Mother, who welcomed our Lord, bore him in her womb, and together with Joseph gave him a home. In her, we see the beauty of our own vocation, the vocation of the Church, to be a home open to all and in this way to welcome her Lord, who knocks at our door and asks our permission to enter.”