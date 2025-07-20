Pope Leo: Welcome the Lord who knocks at our door
Recalling the Old and New Testament readings of today's liturgy on the theme of hospitality as shown by Abraham and his wife Sarah, and then later by the friends of Jesus, Martha and Mary, the Pope reflected on the interplay of giving and receiving hospitality.
Humility in offering and receiving hospitality
Kindness, attentiveness and openness are part of what hospitality is about, but so too and especially is humility, the Pope noted. He recalled how the Gospel reading recounts how Martha is overwhelmed with serving, being the good and generous person she was, but she risked missing out on the joy of the encounter being with the Lord and hearing his words.
Openness to something greater than ourselves
Attentiveness has importance, as "our lives can only flourish if we learn to be open to something greater than ourselves" that brings "happiness and fulfillment", the Pope explained. And Mary, Martha's sister, recognized the importance of that encounter in not only welcoming, but listening to the Lord.
Slowing down and listening
In conclusion, the Pope encouraged us to follow Mary's example by slowing down and listening so that we do not "fail to choose the better part." And we can always improve on our learning the art of hospitality, he suggested, and this "includes both welcoming others and allowing ourselves to be welcomed", since "we have much to receive, not only to give." It's about recognizing how every genuine encounter is freely offered, "whether it is an encounter with God, with others or with nature."
