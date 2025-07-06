Pope Leo: We are praying for victims of Texas floods
By Christopher Wells
Speaking in English at the conclusion of the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Leo offered his sincere condolences “to all the families who have lost loved ones—in particular their daughters who were at summer camp—in the disaster caused by the flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas in the United States. We pray for them.”
Waters rose approximately eight meters (26 feet) in just 45 minutes shortly before dawn on Friday morning, sweeping away everything in their path. At least 51 people are known to have died in the tragedy, and dozens more are missing, including 27 girls who were taking part in a Christian summer camp in Kerr County, the hardest hit area.
Search and rescue efforts were underway despite ongoing rains that threaten further flash floods.
In a statement Friday morning, the Archdiocese of San Antonio requested prayers for all affected by the “historic” flooding, especially for those who died and for those still missing. Noting the many individuals and organizations assisting victims, the Archdiocesan statement said, “It is our prayer that those impacted by the floods will find the strength to rebuild,” adding, “We pledge to be with the people in these challenging circumstances. Let us answer Christ’s call to love one another.”
Replace violence with dialogue
Pope Leo also used the occasion of the Angelus to appeal once again for peace throughout the world. In remarks in Italian, the Holy Father said, “Dear friends, peace is the desire of all peoples, and it is the painful cry of those torn apart by war.”
He called for prayers, saying “Let us ask the Lord to touch the hearts and inspire the minds of government leaders, that they might replace the violence of weapons with the search for dialogue.
‘A short period of rest’
The Holy Father also had greetings and words of encouragement for the faithful of Rome as well as for pilgrims from Italy and around the world. “In the great heat of this period, your journey to cross the Holy Doors is even more courageous and admirable.”
Finally, Pope Leo noted that he will be travelling Sunday afternoon to the papal residence of Castel Gandolfo, just outside of Rome, “for a brief period of rest,” and expressed his hopes that all might enjoy a time of vacation “that will restore body and spirit.”
