Pope: May blood of ‘martyrs’ in DRC church attack become seed of peace

Pope Leo XIV expresses sorrow and spiritual closeness following the deadly attack on the Parish of Blessed Anuarite in Komanda, in the Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pope Leo XIV on Monday expressed his hope that the blood of those killed in an attack on a Catholic church in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri Province “may become a seed of peace, fraternity and reconciliation” for the martyred people of land.

In a telegram addressed to Archbishop Fulgence Muteba Mugalu, President of the Congolese Bishops’ Conference (CENCO), Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, conveyed Pope Leo's condolences and prayers on behalf of the entire Church.

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV learned with dismay and deep sorrow of the attack perpetrated against the Parish of Blessed Anuarite in Komanda, which caused the death of several faithful gathered for worship,” the message reads.

The Holy Father unites himself in grief with the bereaved families and the local Church, assuring them of his spiritual closeness and constant prayer.

This tragedy, he says, “calls us even more urgently to work for the integral human development of the martyred population of that region.”

The Pope, Cardinal Parolin continues, “invokes the Lord so that the blood of these martyrs may become “a seed of peace, reconciliation, fraternity, and love for the Congolese people.”

Finally, he imparts his Apostolic Blessing upon the Parish of Blessed Anuarite, the mourning families, the faithful of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the entire nation.