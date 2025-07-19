Pope Leo sends message to Byzantine Catholics in United States

Pope Leo XIV with participants in the Jubilee of the Eastern Churches, which took place in May 2025 (@VATICAN MEDIA)

As the third Metropolitan Assembly of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh kicks off, the Pope shares how their meeting is “a visible sign of communion in the Church."

By Kielce Gussie

Pope Leo XIV sent a message to the participants of the Metropolitan Assembly of the Byzantine Catholic Archeparchy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States, dated July 12, 2025. Convoked by the Metropolitan Archbishop, William Skurla, and the Council of Hierarchs, the meeting is taking place at the Byzantine Church of Saint Mary in Whiting, Indiana from July 16-20.

The goal of the Assembly is to serve as a “cornerstone for unity, reflection, and spiritual renewal, bringing together clergy and laity from across the Metropolitan Church of Pittsburgh.”

A visible sign of communion

In his message, the Pope highlighted the Assembly’s theme, Come, let us worship and bow before Christ, saying it “offers a precious opportunity to grow in unity and to reaffirm your commitment to the Lord.”

He pointed out that through the Assembly’s liturgical celebrations, prayers, and dialogue, they will be able to continue with their steadfast witness to Christ and proclamation of the Gospel in the vibrant tradition of the Byzantine Catholic Churches.

Bringing the clergy, religious, lay faithful together with the representatives from the Exarchate of Toronto and the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Pope Leo explained, “offers a visible sign of communion in the Church.”

He extended his gratitude for the witness of the Assembly’s forebearers, who established the Byzantine communities throughout North America in spite of difficulties and an unknown future. The Pope said, “Their legacy continues in your courageous embrace of pastoral renewal, which is rooted in fidelity to your heritage.”

Closing his message, Pope Leo stressed his spiritual closeness to the Byzantine community in the United States and entrusted this Assembly to the Virgin Mary. He gave his Apostolic Blessing to the Assembly and everyone in the Archeparchy “as a pledge of wisdom, joy, and peace in the Lord.”

Byzantine Catholics in the U.S.

The Archeparchy of Pittsburgh – chief diocese of an Eastern Catholic ecclesiastical province – is one of only two in the United States; the other is the Ukrainian Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Pittsburgh Archeparchy traces its roots back to 1924 as the first Greek Catholic Exarchate in the country.

According to the Catholic Near East Welfare Association, there are around 300,000 faithful in the Ruthenian Byzantine Catholic Church in the United States.