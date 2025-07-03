Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming schedule released

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations publishes the Pope‘s summer calendar of engagements.

By Vatican News

Numerous commitments await Leo XIV in the coming months of August and September. The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff on Thursday published the calendar of the Pope’s liturgical appointments. Beginning Sunday, 6 July, he will move to Castel Gandolfo for a period of rest.

August highlights

The first major event is scheduled for Sunday, 3 August, with the celebration of Holy Mass in the morning for the Jubilee of Youth. The liturgy will take place at Tor Vergata on the outskirts of Rome, a location remembered for the historic Mass presided over by Saint John Paul II during the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000.

On Thursday, 15 August, Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Leo will preside over the Eucharistic celebration in the Pontifical Parish of Saint Thomas of Villanova in Castel Gandolfo.

September celebrations

On Sunday, 7 September, in Saint Peter’s Square, the Holy Father will celebrate Holy Mass for the canonisation of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati and Blessed Carlo Acutis. The date was announced during Pope Leo’s first Ordinary Public Consistory held on 13 June.

One week later, on Sunday, 14 September in the afternoon, the Pope will preside over an Ecumenical Commemoration of the New Martyrs and Witnesses of the Faith at the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls.

The final liturgical event on the Pope’s public schedule for the month is the Mass for the Jubilee of Catechists, to be celebrated in Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday, 28 September in the morning.