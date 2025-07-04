Search

Search

Search

enenglish
Montenegro's prime minister, Milojko Spajić, meets with Pope Leo XIV Montenegro's prime minister, Milojko Spajić, meets with Pope Leo XIV  (@VATICAN MEDIA)
Pope

Pope Leo meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

Pope Leo XIV receives Milojko Spajić, the Prime Minister of Montenegro, in an audience at the Vatican on Friday.

By Vatican News

On Friday morning, Pope Leo XIV received in audience the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

Mr. Spajić met afterwards with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the parties expressed satisfaction "for the current good bilateral relations, and various questions regarding Church-State relations were discussed."

They then discussed various "regional and international issues, with particular attention given to the enlargement of the European Union to the countries of the western Balkans, and to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."

Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here

Photogallery

Montenegro’s prime minister, Milojko Spajić, arrives at the Vatican for an audience with Pope Leo
Montenegro’s prime minister, Milojko Spajić, arrives at the Vatican for an audience with Pope Leo
Montenegro’s prime minister, Milojko Spajić, arrives at the Vatican for an audience with Pope Leo
Montenegro’s prime minister, Milojko Spajić, arrives at the Vatican for an audience with Pope Leo
Pope Leo welcomes Montenegro’s prime minister, Milojko Spajić, to the Vatican
Pope Leo welcomes Montenegro’s prime minister, Milojko Spajić, to the Vatican
Audience with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić: Exchange of gifts
Audience with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić: Exchange of gifts
Audience with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić
Audience with Prime Minister Milojko Spajić
Prime Minister Milojko Spajić is greeted by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See
Prime Minister Milojko Spajić is greeted by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See
Prime Minister Milojko Spajić meets with officials of the Holy See's Secretariat of State
Prime Minister Milojko Spajić meets with officials of the Holy See's Secretariat of State
Photo gallery: Audience with Montenegran Prime Minister Milojko Spajić
Topics
04 July 2025, 12:31

The Pope's Agenda
Listen to our podcasts
Listen to our podcasts
Angelus
Angelus
Papal audiences
Papal audiences
Daily readings
Daily readings
Saint of the day
Saint of the day
Your contribution for a great mission Your contribution for a great mission