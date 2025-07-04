Pope Leo meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
By Vatican News
On Friday morning, Pope Leo XIV received in audience the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, in the Vatican Apostolic Palace.
Mr. Spajić met afterwards with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.
During the cordial talks at the Secretariat of State, the parties expressed satisfaction "for the current good bilateral relations, and various questions regarding Church-State relations were discussed."
They then discussed various "regional and international issues, with particular attention given to the enlargement of the European Union to the countries of the western Balkans, and to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine."
