Pope Leo: Hope is source of joy no matter our age

In his Message for the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly—celebrated each year on the Sunday nearest the feast of Jesus’ grandparents, Sts Anne and Joachim—Pope Leo reflects on hope and old age.

By Christopher Wells

Ahead of the Jubilee Year celebration of World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly—which this year falls on July 27—Pope Leo writes that “hope is a constant source of joy, whatever our age”, adding, “when that hope has also been tempered by fire over the course of a long life, it proves a source of deep happiness.”

In his Message for the Day, Pope Leo offers a scriptural meditation on old age, beginning with biblical figures such as Abraham and Sarah, Zechariah and Elizabeth, as well as Moses, all of whom were called in old age to be part of God’s saving plan.

“The Jubilee we are now celebrating helps us to realize that hope is a constant source of joy, whatever our age. When that hope has also been tempered by fire over the course of a long life, it proves a source of deep happiness.”

The elderly, signs of hope

The history of salvation recounted in Scripture shows that, in God’s eyes, “old age is a time of blessing and grace, and that the elderly are… the first witnesses of hope.” Seeing the life of the Church and the world as the passing of generations, Pope Leo says the elderly, even if they need the support of the young, can serve as a witness to the inexperience of youth, helping them “to build the future with wisdom”.

The “precious legacy” of the elderly as examples of faith, devotion, civic virtue, social commitment, and more, the Pope says, will always be “a source of gratitude and a summons to perseverance.”

Hope for the elderly

At the same time, Pope Leo says the elderly also need hope. Recalling that the Jubilee is traditionally understood as a time of liberation, he says all are called to help the elderly “experience liberation, especially from loneliness and abandonment”.

Too often in modern society, the Pope says, the elderly can become marginalized and forgotten. “Given this situation,” he explains, “a change of pace is needed that would be readily seen in an assumption of responsibility on the part of the whole Church.

Every parish, he insists is called to support the elderly, “forging relationships that restore hope and dignity to those who feel forgotten”. Especially with regard to the elderly, Christian hope “urges us to work for a change that can restore the esteem and affection to which [they] are entitled”.

In particular, he recalls Pope Francis’ desire for elderly persons living alone to be sought out, and the opportunity created by him for those unable to come to Rome to obtain an indulgence for visiting the elderly during the Jubilee Year.

Reasons for hope

Pope Leo goes on to encourage the elderly to hope, affirming that even in old age, everyone is able to love and to pray. “Our affection for our loved ones… does not fade when our strength wanes” but instead “revives our energy and brings us hope and comfort.”

“We possess a freedom that no difficulty can rob us of: it is the freedom to love and to pray. Everyone, always, can love and pray.”

These “signs of hope”, he explains, “give us courage” and remind us that despite old age, “our inner self” is continually renewed.

“Especially as we grow older,” the Pope says, “let us press forward with confidence in the Lord”, renewed through prayer and daily Mass; and “let us lovingly pass on the faith we have lived for so many years”, while continuously praising God and fostering union among people.

“In this way,” Pope Leo concludes, “we will be signs of hope, whatever our age.”