Pope to young people: We are all pilgrims and we are always pilgrims

Pope Leo XIV welcomes young people and teachers from Northern Europe, urging them to listen to God’s call and continue their journey of discipleship.

By Francesca Merlo

On Saturday, Pope Leo XIV welcomed pilgrims from Denmark, Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland to the Vatican as part of their visit to Rome for the Jubilee Year.

Addressing the group, which consisted of young people from the Diocese of Copenhagen in Denmark, along with a number of teachers from across the British Isles, Pope Leo XIV thanked each person for their presence and and noted, “You are following in the footsteps of countless pilgrims from your various countries, who for centuries have been making this same pilgrimage to the Eternal City".

A history of pilgrimages

Pope Leo reminded them that Rome holds a special place for Christians: It is the city where Saints Peter and Paul gave their lives in witness to the Gospel, and where pilgrims continue to draw strength and inspiration. "By visiting the various holy sites", the Pope said, "may you draw inspiration and hope from the profound example of how the saints and martyrs imitated Christ".

Reflecting on the purpose of pilgrimage, Pope Leo said it offers "time and space for encountering God more deeply", away from the distractions of daily life. Such experiences, he explained, allow the Holy Spirit to shape hearts more closely to that of Christ.

To the young people

Addressing the young people present, the Pope reminded them that God has a plan for each of their lives. "God has created each one of you with a purpose and mission", he said. He encouraged them to use the pilgrimage as an opportunity for prayer and discernment, urging them to "hear more clearly God’s voice calling you deep within your hearts".

To their teachers

Turning then to the educators, Pope Leo spoke of their role in forming future generations. "Children will look up to you as models of faith, particularly in how you teach and live", he said. He encouraged them to cultivate their own relationship with Christ, who "gives us the pattern of all authentic teaching".

Finally, the Pope reminded the pilgrims that their journey does not end in Rome. "A pilgrimage does not end but shifts its focus to the daily 'pilgrimage of discipleship'," he said. While not without challenges, he added, the journey of faith is sustained by God’s mercy, the witness of the saints, and the support of others.