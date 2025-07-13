Pope Leo calls for prayers for peace and for those suffering due to war

At the conclusion of the Angelus in Castel Gandolfo, Pope Leo XIV asked everyone to remember to pray for all those who are suffering and in need due to war. He also recalled Saturday's beatification in Barcelona of Marist Brother Licarion May, who was killed in the early 1900s out of hatred for the faith, and he expressed his gratitude to all the youth leaders and educators who care for children and teenagers during the summer months.

By Salvatore Cernuzio

Read also 13/07/2025 Pope at Angelus: We cannot cheat death, only serve life to gain eternal life Pope Leo XIV prays the Angelus with the faithful in Castel Gandolfo, and reminds Christians that we gain eternal life by caring for others in service and love, not by cheating ...

Following the catechesis of Sunday's Angelus, Pope Leo XIV called on everyone to pray for peace and to remember all who are suffering due to violence and war and find themselves in need. The words echoed what he had expressed earlier in his homily during the Mass over which he presided on Sunday morning at the parish of Saint Thomas of Villanova when he spoke about the wounded man in the parable of the Good Samaritan and how violence and poverty destroys dreams and lives.

Gratitude for warm welcome

Standing on the red platform set up in front of the doors of the Apostolic Palace, the same used by his predecessors, Pope Leo XIV arrived by foot around 11:30 a.m. from the parish of Saint Thomas of Villanova. He said he was delighted to be in Castel Gandolfo and he thanked everyone for their warm welcome.

Heroic witness of Blessed Licarion May

He then recalled the beatification celebrated Saturday 12 July in Barcelona of Br. Licarion May, born François Benjamin, a Marist Brother who was killed during the popular uprisings of 1909 out of hatred for the faith and in hostile circumstances.

"He lived his educational mission with passion and courage among the poorest,” the Pope noted, praying that his witness “serve as inspiration for all,” especially for those who work in the field of education.

Tribute to youth leaders and educators

Continuing his reflections on the world of education, the Pope thanked youth leaders and educators who spend the summer months with young people. In this context, he mentioned the Italian Giffoni Film Festival as an “important initiative.” The film festival in Italy's province of Salerno gathers children and teens, some very young, from all over the world each year. This year’s edition, which begins on 17 July, is dedicated to the theme “Becoming Human.”

Applause for Italy's Carabinieri

Greeting the various groups at the conclusion of the Angelus, Pope Leo addressed the crowds, which included thousands of faithful gathered in the area or watching from balconies since early morning, under a sky that began sunny but turned cloudy. He greeted the participants of the Summer Course of the Liturgical Academy from Poland; pilgrims from the Parish of San Pedro Apóstol in the Diocese of Alcalá de Henares, celebrating their 400th anniversary; a group of Augustinian nuns in formation, and the Choir from the Académie Musicale de Liesse in France. In particular, the Pope addressed the cadets of the Carabinieri School of Velletri, named after the Venerable Salvo D’Acquisto, encouraging them to persevere in their service of the country and civil society, and asking everyone to give a round of applause to those serving.