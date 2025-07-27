Pope Leo: ‘Grandparents and elderly are witnesses of hope’

Pope Leo XIV marks the 5th World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly and welcomes young pilgrims of hope arriving in Rome for their Jubilee.

By Vatican News

Speaking after the Sunday Angelus in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV reminded those listening that today we celebrate the Fifth World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, the theme of which is: “Blessed is the one who does not lose hope.”

He released his Message for the occasion on 10 July 2025.

“Let us look to grandparents and the elderly as witnesses of hope, capable of lighting the path for new generations. Let us not leave them alone, but join them in a covenant of love and prayer,” he said.

Jubilee of Youth

And following his appeal for peace in war-torn nations across the world, the Pope greeted with “particular affection the young people from various countries who have gathered in Rome for the Jubilee of Youth.”

“I hope that this will be an opportunity for each of you to encounter Christ, and to be strengthened by him in your faith and in your commitment to following Christ with integrity of life,” he said.