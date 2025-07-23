Pope invites Dominicans ‘listen attentively to the Holy Spirit’

Pope Leo XIV assures Dominicans taking part in the General Chapter of Provincial Priors of his closeness in prayer, while inviting them to be attentive to the voice of the Holy Spirit and to strengthen their commitment to serving the Body of Christ.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Leo says he is praying for Dominican provincial priors gathered in Krakow for their General Chapter.

In a letter addressed to Fr Gerard Timoner, Master of the Order of Preachers, the Holy Father assures them of his confidence “that these days of grace may be an opportunity for renewal, rooted in the hope that never disappoints and the knowledge that the Lord has called you as preachers to proclaim the Good News amid today’s unique challenges.”

Listening to the Holy Spirit

He goes on to highlight the theme for the meeting, which aims to address the Dominican charism of preaching especially to “four audiences: those who do not yet know Jesus; the Christian faithful; those who have distanced themselves from Christ; and young people in these situations,” saying it is particular timely.

“I pray,” the Pope writes, “that your deliberations may allow you to listen attentively to the Holy Spirit, Who continues to guide the Church in the fullness of truth.”

Gerard Francisco Timoner III, OP, Master of the Order of Preachers (Dominicans)

Faithful to the charism and spirituality of Saint Dominic

Pope Leo went on to express his hope that the Dominican priors would strengthen their “commitment to serving the Body of Christ in the evangelical way of life chosen by St Dominic.”

“May your shared experience of fraternity and prayer strengthen the bonds of communion that unite you as Dominicans and inspire you to live ever more fully your vocation as contemplative preachers,” he writes.

He adds his conviction that they “will undoubtedly continue to carry out your mission in the heart of the Church” in fidelity to the charism and spirituality of St Dominic.

Pope Leo concludes his letter by entrusting the General Chapter to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary and imparting his blessing to all the members of the Dominican Order.