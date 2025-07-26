Pope encourages Pax Christi to continue to promote nonviolence

In a message to participants in Pax Christi USA’s annual National Assembly, Pope Leo says “efforts to promote nonviolence are all the more necessary” in a world facing the challenges including war, division, and forced migration.

By Christopher Wells

“In the midst of the many challenges facing our world at this time, including widespread armed conflict, division among peoples, and the challenges of forced migration, efforts to promote nonviolence are all the more necessary,” says Pope Leo XIV in a message to the National Assembly of Pax Christi USA.

The US branch of the international Catholic peace movement is meeting in Detroit, Michigan, this weekend (25-28 July) for a conference focused on “Reclaiming the power of nonviolence in a broken world”.

In his message, which was read to participants during opening ceremonies on Friday night, Pope Leo invited participants to recall that “after the violence of the Crucifixion, the Risen Christ’s first words to the Apostles offered peace,” a peace that is “unarmed and disarming, humble and persevering”.

Jesus, he continued, “continues to send His followers into the world to become creators of peace in their daily lives”. Therefore “it is all the more important for a Church capable of reconciliation to be present and visible” in parishes, neighbourhoods, and especially on the peripheries of society.

Pope Leo expressed his hope that the National Conference would inspire members of Pax Christi USA to work to make their local communities “‘houses of peace’ where one learns how to defuse hostility through dialogue, where justice is practiced and forgiveness is cherished”.

By doing so, he said, “you will enable many more people to embrace Saint Paul’s invitation to live at peace with their brothers and sisters”.

The Holy Father concluded his Message by entrusting the Assembly to the intercession of Mary, Mother of the Church and imparting his Apostolic Blessing to participants.