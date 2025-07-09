Pope encourages catechists to renew their desire to evangelise

Press conference on 10th Study Day of the Society of Latin American Catechists in Asuncion (ANSA)

Pope Leo offers encouragement to Latin American catechists gathering in Asuncion, Paraguay, for study days focused on the synodal path.

By Christopher Wells

In a message for the 13th Ordinary Assembly and 10th Study Days of the Society of Latin American Catechists (Sociedad de Catequetas Latinoamericanos, SCALA), Pope Leo XIV warmly greets the event’s organizers and participants, expressing his hope that they will “have as their main objective reflection on the Person of Jesus of Nazareth, the centre and goal of catechesis.”

He goes on to encourage them, “based on this loving knowledge of Jesus”, to renew within themselves “the desire to proclaim Him, to ‘evangelize’, and to lead others to say ‘yes’ to faith in Him, showing forth His loving presence.”

Founded in 1995, SCALA is comprised of scholars and researchers focusing on catechesis from various parts of Latin America; seeking through catechesis to contribute to the evangelizing mission of the Church in Latin America.

This year’s Assembly and Study Days are taking place from 7-11 July, and bring together scholars from Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Honduras, Uruguay, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Argentina, and Mexico.

During their time in Asuncion, scholars will focus on the synodal path initiated by Pope Francis, with the hope of offering guidance to catechists from a theological perspective.