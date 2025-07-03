Pope Leo XIV receives President of the Republic of Poland

Pope Leo XVI receives in private audience President Andrzej Duda, of Poland. One topic to which particular attention was given is the ongoing war in Ukraine.

By Vatican News

Pope Leo XIV on Thursday morning received in audience, at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, the outgoing President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda.

Duda’s presidency officially ends in August 2025. First elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2020, Polish law prohibits serving more than two consecutive presidential terms. The president-elect, Karol Nawrocki, who won the recent election, is scheduled to take the oath of office on August 6.

According to a statement by the Holy See Press Office, President Duda subsequently met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State, who was accompanied by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations.

“During the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State, both parties expressed their mutual appreciation for the strong bilateral relations between the Holy See and the Republic of Poland. The conversation also offered an opportunity to exchange views on the country’s current socio-political situation,” the statement said.

The statement added that “The meeting continued with a focus on international matters, with particular attention given to the ongoing war in Ukraine.”

The Polish Presdient and Cardinal Pietro Parolin (@Vatican Media)