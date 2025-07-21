Apollo 11 anniversary: Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin

Fifty-six years after the historic landing of Apollo 11 on the moon, Pope Leo XIV speaks with astronaut Buzz Aldrin of the historic achievement, discussing together the mystery of Creation, its greatness and its fragility. The same day, the Director of the Holy See Press Office updates press that the Holy Father will remain in Castel Gandolfo through Tuesday, returning to the Vatican that evening.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Fifty-six years after Apollo 11 landed on the moon, Pope Leo XIV spoke Sunday evening with astronaut Buzz Aldrin, reported the Holy See Press Office on Telegram.

"He shared with him the memory of a historic achievement—a testimony to human ingenuity—and, using the words of Psalm 8, together they reflected on the mystery of Creation, its greatness, and its fragility," the statement continued.

Before ending the call, Pope Leo blessed the astronaut, his family, and his collaborators.

Following the conversation, Buzz Aldrin wrote on social media, "Anca and I were grateful and touched to receive the highest blessing from His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV on the 56th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. What an honor! We prayed for good health, long life, and prosperity for all humankind. #PopeLeoXIV."

For the anniversary of the 1969 moon landing, after reciting the Angelus, Pope Leo XIV visited the telescopes and instruments in the Domes of the Vatican Observatory at Castel Gandolfo.

Matteo Bruni also informed journalists on Sunday that rather than Pope Leo returning as initially planned on Sunday to the Vatican, he will stay until Tuesday in Castel Gandolfo.