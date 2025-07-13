A town in celebration welcomes the Pope

A large and diverse crowd welcomed Pope Leo XIV at his first public event in the town of Castel Gandolfo, his Sunday Mass at the Pontifical Parish of Saint Thomas of Villanova. Thousands of people lined the main street connecting Villa Barberini to the Apostolic Palace and gathered in Piazza della Libertà. “The Pope is like a neighbor to us...it’s beautiful to see the Church gathered in this small space.”

By Isabella H. de Carvalho in Castel Gandolfo

Cheers, chants, and applause filled Corso della Repubblica as the open-top vehicle carrying Pope Leo XIV passed by. He made his way down the narrow street, just wide enough for the vehicle to move between two rows of faithful standing behind barricades. This route links the papal residence of Villa Barberini to Piazza della Libertà, where the Pope celebrated Sunday Mass and later led the Angelus prayer at noon.

It was Pope Leo's first public appearance since his arrival in Castel Gandolfo on 6 July. Smartphones could be seen from all directions to capturing the moment, from balconies, windows, and every corner of the colorful buildings, where people waved and greeted him.

The Pope during his visit to Castel Gandolfo (@Vatican Media)

The Pope and the people

With his arms extended, Pope Leo tried to greet everyone. The barricades, just over a meter away from homes and shops, allowed locals and shopkeepers to be the first to applaud from their windows or step outside. Tourists and pilgrims wearing Jubilee hats ran alongside the street, eager to follow every step of the smiling Pope aboard his new open electric vehicle, gifted to him on 3 July.

A tapestry of humanity

Loudspeakers along the route played the entrance hymn for Mass, and occasionally the vehicle slowed so the Pope could bless children and greet nearby faithful. Voices in English, Portuguese, Italian, and other languages could be heard. Children from parish youth groups, scouts, priests, nuns, bikers, people carrying dogs in their arms or handbags, and Americans waving the flag of the Pope’s native country filled the street and the piazza. The emotion was palpable for both those visiting and long-time residents.

“The Pope is like a neighbor to us,” said Assunta Ferrini, whose family has owned the Sor Capanna restaurant near the pontifical parish since 1948. “It’s such a special experience because he passed right through the crowd, so close,” she told Vatican media, sharing her excitement with fellow locals.

Greeting the people (@Vatican Media)

"I hope Leo XIV visits us again”

“Beautiful!” exclaimed Pierluigi Fortini, owner of the restaurant La Scarpetta. “It’s amazing to see so many people here since early morning,” he said. Fortini opened his restaurant this past March and never imagined the Pope would pass right in front of it just months later. “We stayed open late last night to remove all the tables and chairs from Corso della Repubblica, it’s a great joy to see the Pope here, this is something we’ll never forget.” “I hope Leo XIV appreciates Castel Gandolfo and visits us more often,” he added, saying he hopes to one day welcome the Pope to sit at one of his tables.

From abroad to Castel Gandolfo

For Megan and Paul Llanos, a couple from New York on their honeymoon in Italy after marrying in May, seeing the Pope up close in Castel Gandolfo felt like a blessing for their union. “It’s magical, I can’t believe it,” said Megan, originally from Chicago, making the moment even more meaningful for her, since Pope Leo is also American. Father Richard Strazza da Silva, a Brazilian priest on a Jubilee pilgrimage with two fellow priests, had never visited Castel Gandolfo before, let alone been so close to Pope Leo XIV. “This is a special and unprecedented day for us,” he said. “To see this beautiful place surrounded by nature, and to witness the universality of the Church gathering here in such a small space, it brings immense joy.”

Pope Leo greets the crowds in the square in front of the parish of Saint Thomas of Villanova (@Vatican Media)

Thanks to Pope Leo XIV for his mission

Carmela Umana, 74, has lived in the town for 40 years and is a member of the Focolare Movement, which has its Mariapolis center in Castel Gandolfo. “When I heard the Pope was coming, I couldn’t just stay inside, I wanted to be here to welcome him, to greet him, and to say thank you for the ‘yes’ he gave in leading the Church,” she said. “Knowing that he needs our prayers and support, I’m happy to be here. He’s like the first citizen of this town and as the mayor is important, the Pope is even more so, because he represents all of humanity.