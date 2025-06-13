‘You Are My Hope’: Pope Leo XIV’s Message for 9th World Day of the Poor

As the Church prepares to mark the Ninth World Day of the Poor on Sunday, 16 November 2025, Pope Leo XIV issue a message centered on the theme: “You are my hope” (Ps 71:5).

By Linda Bordoni

Drawing from the Psalms and the lived experience of those suffering poverty, Pope Leo XIV urges Christians to recognise the poor not as objects of charity but as protagonists of hope.

The Pope’s message, released on the Feast Day of Saint Anthony of Padua, patron of the poor, calls on the faithful to rediscover Christian hope as a response to the instability that pervades our world.

“Hope in God never disappoints,” the Pope affirms, recalling Saint Paul’s assurance that “we have our hope set on the living God”.

Witnesses to hope amid hardship

Pope Leo notes how the poor, though deprived of material security, often embody a hope that is deep and enduring. “They cannot rely on the security of power and possessions... their hope must necessarily be sought elsewhere,” he writes. It is precisely in this vulnerability, the Pope explains, that “we too pass from fleeting hopes to a lasting hope.”

“The gravest form of poverty,” he continues, “is not to know God.” Citing Pope Francis’s Evangelii Gaudium, he highlights the fact that spiritual care must not be denied to the poor, who “have a special openness to the faith.”

Hope as an anchor

The Holy Father goes on to recall how early Christians viewed hope as an anchor: “Christian hope is like an anchor that grounds our hearts in the promise of the Lord Jesus.” In a world plagued by war, displacement, and environmental degradation, he insists that this hope remains the anchor holding human dignity fast.

“Charity is not just a promise,” the Pope reminds us. “It is a present reality to be embraced with joy and responsibility.”

From the city of man to the city of God

Drawing a direct line between faith and social responsibility, the Pope recalls the Church’s long-standing teaching that poverty must be addressed at its structural roots.

“Poverty has structural causes that must be addressed and eliminated,” he writes, calling for policies that reflect the Church’s commitment to labour, education, housing and healthcare as universal rights.

And decrying a culture of indifference, he points to the many “quiet signs of hope” - care homes, soup kitchens, and low-income schools – that, he says, are too often overlooked.

“The poor are not a distraction for the Church,” the Pope reiterates, “They are our beloved brothers and sisters... they put us in contact with the truth of the Gospel.”

A Jubilee of responsibility

Making his invitation all the more urgent, he reminds Christians that this year’s World Day of the Poor is closely linked to the ongoing Jubilee celebration: “Once the Holy Door is closed, we are to cherish and share with others the divine gifts granted us.”

Thus, he urges believers to view the poor not merely as recipients of care, but as “creative subjects who challenge us to find novel ways of living out the Gospel today.”

Pope Leo also echoes the wisdom of Saint Augustine, urging justice over mere generosity: “You give bread to a hungry person; but it would be better if none were hungry,” he quotes.

Concluding his message, the Pope entrusts all to Mary, Comforter of the Afflicted, inviting the Church and the world to raise a “song of hope” with the words of the Te Deum: “In you, O Lord, is our hope, and we shall never hope in vain.”

World Day of the Poor

Pope Francis instituted the World Day of the Poor in 2017 to encourage the Church to actively address poverty in its various forms. It is time for Christians and all men and women of goodwill to reflect and take action, encouraging people to connect with those experiencing poverty and work towards ending cycles of poverty. The occurrence is celebrated on the 33rd Sunday of Ordinary Time.