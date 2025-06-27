Pope Leo XIV at Ordination Mass: May priests be shaped by God's love

On the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Pope Leo XIV ordains 32 new priests and invites them to always stay close to the Lord and let themselves be constantly shaped by His Love.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Our hope is grounded in the knowledge that the Lord never abandons us: He is always at our side."

Pope Leo XIV expressed this at the Mass for the ordination of new priests that took place in St. Peter's Basilica on the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 27 June, which also marks the Day of Prayer for the Sanctification of Priests.

This year, the day is observed as part of the Jubilee of Priests, which Pope Leo observed holds special meaning for his brother priests, who "passed through the Holy Door to pray at the tomb of the Apostle Peter" and immerse their "baptismal and priestly garments once more in the Heart of the Savior," and for the 32 newly-ordained priests.

In this context, the Pope reminded them of their having been entrusted with making present in the world the entire mystery of the Lord’s Incarnation, Death and Resurrection, before reflecting on how priests contribute to the work of salvation.

Let God's love shape you

The Pope recalled that in the first reading, the Prophet Ezekiel describes God as a shepherd who watches over his flock, counting his sheep one by one, seeking out the lost, binding up the wounded, and strengthening the weak and sick.

"He thus reminds us, in this age of vast and devastating conflicts, that the love of God has no limits," Pope Leo said, underscoring, "We are called to let ourselves be embraced and shaped by that love, and to realize that in God’s eyes—and our own as well—there is no place for division and hatred of any kind."

Daily path of conversion

The Holy Father recalled that in the second reading, St. Paul reminds us that God reconciled us to Himself “while we were still weak” and “sinful.”

With this awareness, the Holy Father said, "He exhorts us to entrust ourselves, along a daily path of conversion, to the transforming power of His Spirit who dwells in our hearts."

"Our hope," Pope Leo continued, "is grounded in the knowledge that the Lord never abandons us: He is always at our side. At the same time, we are called to cooperate with Him, above all by putting the Eucharist at the center of our lives, inasmuch as it is 'the source and summit of the Christian life.'”

Pope Leo XIV presides over Ordination Mass (27 June 2025) (@Vatican Media)

Part of this responsibility, Pope Leo reminded, requires "the fruitful reception of the sacraments, especially through the frequent practice of sacramental penance,” as well as prayer, meditating upon God’s Word, exercising charity and conforming our hearts ever more closely to that of God.

Joy of every shepherd

Next, the Holy Father remembered that today’s Gospel according to St. Luke speaks of the joy of God, Pope Leo said, especially that of each shepherd overjoyed when even one of his sheep returns to the fold.

Accordingly, the Pope said priests are called to exercise pastoral charity "with a generous love, like that of the Father," and to foster in their hearts "the desire that no one be lost," but that everyone, also through their ministry, "may come to know Christ and have eternal life in Him."

"We are called to deepen our closeness to Jesus," he said.

Pope Leo XIV presides over Ordination Mass (27 June 2025) (@Vatican Media)

Harmonizing differences, with no one feeling left out

The priestly ministry, the Holy Father stressed, is one of sanctification and reconciliation for the building up of the Body of Christ in unity. For this reason, he stated, the Second Vatican Council exhorted priests to make every effort to “lead all to the unity of charity,” harmonizing differences so that “no one… may feel left out”

With this in mind, Pope Leo recalled that in the solemn Mass inaugurating his pontificate, he voiced his great desire for “a united Church, a sign of unity and communion, which becomes a leaven for a reconciled world,” noting that today he again shares this desire.

"Reconciled with one another, united and transformed by the love that flows abundantly from the Heart of Christ," he implored, "let us walk together humbly and resolutely in His footsteps, firm in faith and open to all in charity."

"Let us bring," he urged, "the peace of the Risen Lord to our world, with the freedom born of the knowledge that we have been loved, chosen and sent by the Father."

Simple but important advice for the new priests

The Pope then said he wished to offer a word to the ordinands who, in moments, would become priests; "What I have to say is simple, but I consider it important for your future and for the future of the souls entrusted to your care."

First, he said, "love God and your brothers and sisters, and give yourselves to them generously."

Second, he exhorted, "be fervent in your celebration of the sacraments, in prayer, especially in adoration before the Eucharist, and in your ministry."

Third, he urged, "keep close to your flock, give freely of your time and energy to everyone, without reserve and without partiality, as the pierced side of the crucified Jesus and the example of the saints teach us to do."

And fourth, he asked, "remember that the Church, in the two thousand years of her history, has had – and today continues to have – wonderful examples of priestly holiness."

Cherish the treasure of solid and holy priests over the centuries

In this context, the Pope reminded that from the earliest communities on, the Church has raised up priests who have been martyrs, tireless apostles, missionaries, and champions of charity. "Cherish this treasure: learn their stories, study their lives and work, imitate their virtues, be inspired by their zeal, and invoke their intercession often and insistently!"

"All too often," he lamented, "today’s world offers models of success and prestige that are dubious and short-lived. Do not let yourselves be taken in by them! Look rather to the solid example and apostolic fruitfulness, frequently hidden and unassuming, of those who, with faith and dedication, have spent their lives in service of the Lord and their brothers and sisters," he said, saying, "Keep their memory alive by your own example of fidelity."

Finally, the Holy Father invited the new priests to entrust themselves to the loving protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of priests and Mother of hope. "May she direct and sustain our steps, so that each day we may conform our hearts more closely to that of Christ, the supreme and eternal Shepherd."

Pope Leo XIV presides over Ordination Mass (@Vatican Media)