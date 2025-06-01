Pope to Giro d’Italia cyclists: You are role models for young people

Pope Leo XIV welcomes the cylists of the Giro d’Italia race as they passed through Vatican City, highlighting their role as examples for the younger generations.

By Sebastián Sansón Ferrari

On Sunday afternoon, Pope Leo XIV welcomed the 159 cyclists from 29 countries on their final stage of the Giro d’Italia. Before riding through Vatican City, the riders paused to greet the Pontiff. The calm of this special segment—so different from the usual intensity of the race—offered a unique moment: a kind of “reverse race,” where the true victory was found in slowing down and taking a moment to exchange a glance with the Pope, who greeted the riders with a smile and a blessing, accompanying them on their journey.

The Pope encouraged the cyclists and gave them his Apostolic Blessing (@Vatican Media)

This initiative - the relationship between the Vatican and the race - has its roots in an idea embraced by the late Pope Francis, who had sought to connect the Giro d’Italia with the spiritual heritage of the Eternal City. This year, Pope Leo XIV revived the tradition, offering the cyclists a warm and meaningful welcome.

“Good morning to all of you! Welcome to the Vatican!” the Pope began, speaking from the Square of the Roman Protomartyrs, next to the sacristy of St. Peter’s Basilica. He warmly greeted the cyclists: “It’s a pleasure to greet you on this final stage of the Giro d’Italia. I hope today is truly a wonderful day for each of you,” he said, emphasizing not only the athletic competition but also the deeper meaning of the occasion—a symbolic moment that transcends the boundaries of sport.

The cyclists rode through the Vatican Gardens before starting their final leg of the Giro (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV took the opportunity to highlight the importance of athletes as role models for young people everywhere. “Know that you are examples for young people around the world. The Giro d’Italia is deeply loved—not only in Italy but in many countries. Cycling is important, just as sport in general is,” the Pope said, applauding the spirit of sacrifice and camaraderie that defines athletes.

He went on to reflect on the importance of caring for both body and spirit—a message that resonated with the cyclists, who dedicate themselves daily to physical training. “Thank you for all you do—you are true examples. And I hope that just as you take care of your bodies, your spirits will always be blessed. Always be attentive to the whole person: body, mind, heart, and spirit,” he said, concluding with a blessing for all the participants. “May God bless you,” he said, adding a few words in English.

