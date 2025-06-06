Pope to ecclesial movements: Always keep Jesus at the centre

In an audience with moderators of lay associations, ecclesial movements, and new communities, Pope Leo highlights hierarchical and charismatic gifts as essential aspects of the Church.

By Christopher Wells

Pope Leo XIV on Friday encouraged leaders of lay associations and charismatic movements to “always keep the Lord Jesus at the centre” of their journeys. This, he said, “is the essential thing, and charisms are meant to serve this purpose.”

The Holy Father addressed his remarks to moderators, international leaders, and delegates of ecclesial associations recognized or established by the Holy See, who are in Rome for an annual meeting organized by the Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life.

Institutional and charismatic gifts

In his address, Pope Leo distinguished between institutional groups founded “to carry on some common apostolic, charitable, or liturgical project, or to support Christian witness in specific social settings”, and groups originating “with a charismatic inspiration… that gave rise to a new form of spirituality and of evangelization.”

Both institutional and charismatic foundations, he said, must be understood in relation to grace: “The institution exists so that grace may always be offered, and charisms are given so that this grace may be received and bear fruit.”

Following the Church’s teaching, and quoting St John Paul II, Pope Leo said that both “hierarchical gifts and charismatic gifts ‘are co-essential to the divine constitution of the Church founded by Jesus’.”

Unity and mission

Pope Leo then turned his focus to the idea of unity and mission, “two essential aspects of the Church’s life and two priorities of the Petrine ministry.” Because of this correspondence, the Pope asked “all ecclesial associations and movements to cooperate faithfully and generously with the Pope, above all in these two areas.”

In particular, he called on them to be “a leaven of unity,” promoting throughout the Church the unity they experience in their own organizations.

Then, recalling his own experience of mission, the Pope invited them to always “keep alive” the missionary zeal that marks their own spiritual journey, and called them to place their talents “at the service of the Church’s mission.”

Called to imitate Christ

Concluding his remarks, Pope Leo reminded his audience that charisms “lead to an encounter with Christ,” and “help to build up the Church.”

“In this sense,” he continued, “all of us are called to imitate Christ, Who emptied Himself to enrich us.”

Whether united to pursue an apostolic goal, or to enjoy a charism, all are called “to enrich others through the emptying of self,” which the Pope described as “a source of freedom and great joy.”

Full text: https://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xiv/en/speeches/2025/june/documents/20250606-moderatori.html