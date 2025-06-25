Pope Leo to Christians in Middle East: ‘The whole Church stands with you’
By Kielce Gussie
During his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Leo XIV remembered the “vile terrorist attack” on the Mar Elias church in Damascus, Syria on June 22. He entrusted the victims to God’s mercy and offered his continued prayers for those who were wounded and their families.
Turning to all Christians in the Middle East, the Pope expressed his solidarity with them. “I am close to you, and the whole Church stands with you.” He argued this recent attack highlights “the deep fragility” that Syria continues to live through after years of instability and violence.
Pope Leo called on the international community to “not turn its gaze away from this country.” Rather, he continued, it must offer support “through acts of solidarity and a renewed commitment to peace and reconciliation.”
Let diplomacy be chosen
The Pope also shared that he continues to closely and hopefully follow the situation in Iran, Israel, and Palestine.
He once again called for an end to violence in the region and reiterated the need for peace, referencing the words of the prophet Isaiah: “Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.”
Pope Leo expressed his desire that the prophet's voice ring out and that “the wounds caused by the bloody events of recent days be healed.”
Before closing his remarks, he pushed for the rejection of domination and revenge to be seen as the options. Instead, he encouraged everyone to chose “the path of dialogue, diplomacy, and peace be chosen with determination.”
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here