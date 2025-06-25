Pope Leo to Christians in Middle East: ‘The whole Church stands with you’

Turning to all Christians in the Middle East, the Pope expressed his solidarity with them. (@Vatican Media)

Pope Leo XIV expresses his closeness with the Christians of the Middle East and calls once again for the paths of diplomacy and dialogue to be chosen.

By Kielce Gussie

During his Wednesday General Audience, Pope Leo XIV remembered the “vile terrorist attack” on the Mar Elias church in Damascus, Syria on June 22. He entrusted the victims to God’s mercy and offered his continued prayers for those who were wounded and their families.

Turning to all Christians in the Middle East, the Pope expressed his solidarity with them. “I am close to you, and the whole Church stands with you.” He argued this recent attack highlights “the deep fragility” that Syria continues to live through after years of instability and violence.

Pope Leo called on the international community to “not turn its gaze away from this country.” Rather, he continued, it must offer support “through acts of solidarity and a renewed commitment to peace and reconciliation.”

Let diplomacy be chosen

The Pope also shared that he continues to closely and hopefully follow the situation in Iran, Israel, and Palestine.

He once again called for an end to violence in the region and reiterated the need for peace, referencing the words of the prophet Isaiah: “Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.”

Members of the clergy attend the funeral of victims of the suicide bombing at the Mar Elias Church

Pope Leo expressed his desire that the prophet's voice ring out and that “the wounds caused by the bloody events of recent days be healed.”

Before closing his remarks, he pushed for the rejection of domination and revenge to be seen as the options. Instead, he encouraged everyone to chose “the path of dialogue, diplomacy, and peace be chosen with determination.”